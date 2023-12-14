On Thursday (December 14), Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir said that there is such a government now at the Center that now terrorists cannot sit with the Prime Minister adding that now terrorists sit on the floor even in front of a junior National Investigation Agency (NIA) official.

L-G Sinha made these strong remarks on Agenda AajTak program when asked about the significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. “The changes brought about following the repeal of Article 370 instilled a sense of pride among the population of nearly 11 million people. They have begun to believe that the government in Delhi today is willing to respect and protect their rights. Now, no terrorist can come to Delhi and sit and chat with the Prime Minister; he sits on the ground, even in front of a junior NIA officer. The country is understanding this difference,” Sinha said.

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Article 370, Manoj Sinha stated that the entire country has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict. He added that the average citizen has complete faith in the integrity of our judiciary. When asked about the opinions of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, the LG stated that they want a complete integration with India, they want to join India. When asked about the conspiracies of neighbouring Pakistan, LG Sinha stated that there are no roads or electricity there.

The LG Further said, “When a terrorist is neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir, his funeral procession is no longer allowed to be taken around the city amidst sloganeering, instead, arrangements are made to bury him nearby.” When asked about this, the LG stated that the approval of the deceased’s relatives is also obtained during the process. LG Sinha also emphasised that the glamourisation has been stopped.

During the conversation with anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, LG Manoj Sinha was asked if the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also want to join India, to which he replied that the Ministry of External Affairs is responsible for such issues adding that those matters should be left to them. When asked what else has changed in the valley since Article 370 was repealed, he stated that for many years, the Gorkha people who lived there had no right to vote or own land, but now they do.

Sinha’s remarks came just days after the Supreme Court on 11th December upheld the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special and separate Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir thereby giving it a separate identity from the rest of India, which was scrapped by Indian Parliament in 2019.