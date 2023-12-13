The Delhi Police on Wednesday (13th December) detained two persons for protesting with colour smoke bombs outside the Parliament, in front of Transport Bhawan. Two other persons were also detained by the Police who jumped into the Lok Sabha well from the visitors’ gallery while the proceedings were going on and released some yellow-coloured smoke from canisters after jumping into the well. While the incidents highlighted massive security breaches in the Parliament, the media individuals created a separate fuss while reporting about the incident.

Several TV journalists gathered in the Parliament premises to report on the detention of the two persons who protested using the colour smoke bombs outside the Parliament. However, they engaged in a brawl as they intended to showcase the evidence, the remains of the colour bombs that the detainees used during the protest. The video of the on-camera fight among the TV journalists is making rounds over social media with netizens questioning the morals and values of the journalists.

In the video, journalist of TV9 Bharatvarsh could be seen showing the remains of the colour bomb on the media screen while other journalists including a senior editor of CNN News18, Pallavi Ghosh could be seen snatching the remains to showcase on their respective media screens. “Bahut dikha diye. 5 min ho gaye (you’ve shown this a lot. It’s been 5 mins. Now hand it over),” the other media journalists could be heard saying in the video.

The other journalists also displayed media unprofessionalism as they could also be seen blocking the exclusive live video streaming of TV9 Bharatvarsh for exclusively showing the remains of the color bomb. The video since then has been widely shared on social media with netizens calling media individuals ‘shameless’ and ‘clowns’.

“Indian Journalists are fighting for the smoke canisters that were used. Shameless!” said one of the netizens while sharing the video clip in which the media journalist could be seen fighting like naive.

“Security becomes secondary issue, Indian media is fighting for smoke canisters,” another one said sharing the video.

Meanwhile, one of the netizens also attacked the government over media coverage and said that those supporting PM Modi had shown the standard of journalism. “Pallavi ji, don’t do this! Godi Media showing to the world their standard of journalism- fighting over a piece of evidence on Live TV! Is there any depth of shamelessness that Godi media journalists still haven’t explored?” the user said.

The incident is said to have happened at 1 PM during the zero hour in the Lok Sabha, just before the lunch break. Two persons, a man and a woman used colour bombs to protest outside the Parliament. The duo were detained by the Delhi Police after the former raised the slogans of “Jai Bheem,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jay,” and “Manipur ko insaaf do.”

While at present it is not known who is behind this attack, it is notable that Khalistani separatist and Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had recently threatened to attack the Indian parliament on or before 13th December. In a message released last week, he alleged that an attempt by Indian authorities was made to assassinate him, however, the grand scheme fell through. He had warned that by no later than 13 December he would reply by launching an assault on the Indian Parliament and shake its foundation.