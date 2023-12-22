The principal of the Government Pre-University College for Girls at Ijarilakmapur in the Haveri district of Karnataka has come under fire for reportedly allowing the institution’s students to participate in “Veera Savarkar Samsarane,” a program honouring freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa and his son Kanthesh graced the private function. The Karnataka education administration has taken cognisance of the issue and is prepared to take disciplinary action against Principal K Krishnappa.

Department officials claimed that on 12th December, the institution was inspected by Ritesh Kumar Singh, the principal secretary of the school education and literacy department, and Akshaya Sridhar, the chief executive officer of the Haveri district panchayat. They observed a drop in attendance and inquired about it after which they discovered that about ninety-five pupils were missing because they had joined in a group practice for the “Veera Savarkar Samsarane,” which was slated for 17th December.

Principal Secretary Ritesh strongly disapproved of the situation and instructed the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat to provide the education department with a comprehensive report on it. “Principal K Krishnappa exhibited negligence by allowing woman students to participate in private events outside the educational programmes organised by the department,” an official stated, citing the report.

The Pre-University Board Haveri’s deputy director, Umeshappa attested to the fact that the Principal Secretary had received a report on the occurrence. He confirmed that the pupils had participated in the program’s rehearsal even though he had not previously been aware of their engagement.

Allegations that K Krishnappa obtained the role of principal in 2021 by fabricating evidence regarding an ongoing disciplinary department investigation have added fuel to the fire around him. On 29th September 2023, the School Education and Literacy agency rescinded his promotion in response, based on department representatives.

The deputy director of the pre-graduate education department issued K Krishnappa instructions on 20th November to report to the school education department in Bangalore and transfer management of Ijarilakamapura College to a senior lecturer. He stayed on as the principal until his resignation on 17th December.

Discussions have arisen in the district over the timing of Krishnappa’s dismissal, which coincided with female pupils’ participation in the “Veera Savarkar Samsmarane” program.

Umeshappa remarked, “I have submitted a report to the higher authorities of the education department regarding the students sent for the Savarkar program, which is not an academic program.” He alleged that the report was turned in by directives from higher authorities and that K Krishnappa’s demotion and release from duty had nothing to do with the Savarkar programme.

Principal Secretary Ritesh Kumar addressed the situation and indicated that they have received the report and are looking into the matter thoroughly. In the meantime, Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister of Primary Education promised strict measures. He noted, “I’ll make it very clear when I took over this department, I wanted to review the textbooks, which I did, and all this is in favour of children, their studies, for their benefit itself and if at all something has gone wrong (on the Savarkar issue) related to the education, we will take stringent action mercilessly.”

Haveri District Youth Congress President Prasanna Hiremath claimed, “The principal violated norms by sending students to non-academic programs; the department officials have already initiated a probe and sent a report.”

K. E. Kanthesh, the honorary president of Rashtra Bhakta Balaga, the outfit that organised the program mentioned, “The demotion of the principal is not related to the student’s participation in the Savarkar commemoration programme. Veer Savarkar is a freedom fighter and we invited more than 600 schoolchildren who participated without hampering their classes.”

However, the principal continued to insist on his innocence and emphasised that he had no idea that students were present at the practice. According to him, they took part beyond official class hours which ended at 12 in the afternoon.