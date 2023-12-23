Saturday, December 23, 2023
Karnataka: Congress revokes ‘Hijab ban’ in schools, Minister Priyank Kharge defends decision to undo uniformity in school uniform

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state government will withdraw the order banning hijab in schools and colleges in the state. He stated, "the choice of clothes is one's own prerogative".

ANI
Girls with burqa protest for hijab (left), Priyank Kharge (right), images via NDTV and The Entrepreneur
Defending his government’s decision to withdraw the hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP government, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said that Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is working as per the law and framework of the Constitution.

“Whatever the Karnataka government is doing is as per the law and framework of the Constitution. Any policy that is detrimental to the development of Karnataka will be reviewed and removed if necessary,” Karnataka Minister said.

On Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s statement to lift the hijab ban, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa termed the step as a “hasty decision to appease the Muslim community”.

“Nobody demanded Siddaramaiah to withdraw this hijab decision. All the communities are together. To attend the classes, the same uniform is required, this has been decided by the court also… Just to please the Muslim community, Siddaramaiah has taken this hasty decision… I condemn that and he must withdraw the decision immediately… This will not affect the Lok Sabha elections… In the coming Lok Sabha elections, people will teach them a lesson,” Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister said he has directed officials to withdraw the order banning hijab, a headscarf wrapped around the head by some Muslim women, brought in by the previous BJP government in 2022.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge further advised the BJP to look after the issues of his party and said, “The BJP has no work to do; they should set their house in order first.”

“PM Narendra Modi’s sab ka saath-sab ka vikas is bogus. BJP is doing the work of dividing people and dividing society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. I have told to withdraw the hijab ban,” CM Siddaramaiah posted on X.

The previous BJP government in the State had imposed a hijab ban on students in educational institutions. The matter reached the Karnataka High Court which also upheld the ban imposed by the then BJP government. In this regard, Supreme Court had delivered a split verdict leading to the Karnataka High Court being upheld.

Further responding on reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi setting a bigger target than 2019 for 2024 Lok Sabha polls at BJP office bearers’ meet, Priyank Kharge said, “BJP-mukt Dakshin Bharat has already happened. Congress has close to 40 pc in the Hindi heartland. It’s just a matter of time before we come together to come back to power.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

