Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has been shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. As per reports, unidentified assailants attacked Sukhdev Singh at his residence. Multiple bullets were fired at the Karni Sena leader on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in fatal wounds.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wGPU53SG2h — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 5, 2023

Sukhdev Singh was rushed to Metro Mass Hospital in Jaipur following the incident. However, he was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

Along with Sukhdev Singh, one of his associates has also received critical gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred at a house in Shyam Nagar, Janpath where the Rajput Karni Sena leader was present. As per initial media reports, a passerby was also injured in the incident when the assailants fired at him and took away his scooter to flee. In retaliatory firing done by Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s security personnel, one of the assailants has been injured too.

PTI reported that the murderers had come to meet the leader. They introduced themselves and stated that they wanted to meet Gogamedi. After having tea, they started firing at the Karni Sena leader.

The Jaipur Police has cordoned off major roads and conduction searches to nab the killers.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.