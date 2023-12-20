Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Married 6-7 girls under false identities: Security agencies suspect Kashmiri fraudster arrested from Odisha of ‘love jihad’, ISI terror links

Previously, it had been reported that Bukhari had married at least six to seven girls while posing as an Army Doctor, a PMO officer, and a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials. According to the reports, Bukhari married one girl in Lucknow as part of the Love Jihad.

OpIndia Staff
Kashmiri Fraudster love jihad ISI terror links
Image- Times of India
5

The Odisha Crime Branch’s Special Task Force (STF) is currently conducting an extensive investigation into the case of Kashmiri fraudster Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, who was recently apprehended in the Jajpur district of Odisha. With Bukhari’s suspected terror links under investigation, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) team arrived in Bhubaneswar on 19th December to conduct an investigation.

According to reports, the IB team might question Bukhari, who was placed on remand by the Odisha STF on Tuesday (19th December) for further investigation. Apart from that, the STF appears to have discovered some evidence concerning Bukhari’s motivation for marrying multiple girls in various parts of the country as part of the ‘Love Jihad’ conspiracy.

Previously, it had been reported that Bukhari had married at least six to seven girls while posing as an Army Doctor, a PMO officer, and a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials. According to the reports, Bukhari married one girl in Lucknow as part of the Love Jihad. Concerning this, reports said that the STF has requested further information from Lucknow Police. Last week on 17th December, the STF arrested Bukhari from the Jajpur district.

The IB officers who are investigating the case are also verifying his suspected links with ISI. “IB officers along with our personnel questioned Bukhari. Though he denied links with any terror group, we are verifying his antecedents,” an STF officer was quoted as saying by TOI. The accused was brought to Bhubaneswar on 19th December on a 5-day police remand.

According to reports, IB and STF officers questioned Bukhari’s relationship with suspected ISI agent Mufti Tariq Masood. The STF discovered Bukhari’s frequent chats and calls with Masood after seizing his phone on Saturday (16th December).

STF agents also seized a DVD containing an audio recording of Bukhari’s conversation with some terror suspects in Kerala. According to STF sources, Bukhari is heard saying that he would recruit young men to be deputed in foreign countries. Four phones and two broken phones seized from Bukhari were sent to a cyber forensic laboratory for analysis.

While this is going on, Paro Bibi, one of the wives of the accused, disputes that her husband Sayed Ishaan Bukhari was involved in anti-national activities. They married in 2017 and have a daughter who is six years old. Paro works as a teacher in Jajpur. Bukhari has married at least six other women in various locations. The news of his arrest, which was broadcast on numerous television channels, has shocked the villagers.

Earlier, it was reported that the STF during the raids at locations linked to Bukhari found several incriminating materials. “During the raid, many incriminating materials including more than 100 documents were seized,” the release stated.

Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificates issued by the Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, Christian Medical College Vellore, etc. were seized. Some blank signed documents/ affidavits/ Bonds, numerous Identity cards, ATM cards, blank Cheques, Aadhar cards, visiting cards, etc. were also seized, it added.

The 37-year-old accused hails from Kupwada district in Jammu and Kashmir and is suspected to have anti-national links. Further probe is underway.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

