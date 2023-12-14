Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun announces legal aid of Rs 10 lakh for Parliament attack accused

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has announced Rs 10 lakh in legal aid for the four accused in the Parliament security breach incident.

Khalistani terror group SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun announces Rs. 10 lac legal aid for four men and woman who breached parliament security earlier today on Parliament Attack anniversary. Delhi Police will have to investigate if it’s a political ploy or Pakistan’s outsourcing. pic.twitter.com/2JD4SOfByh — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 13, 2023

A poster has been released by banned terrorist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in a which he can be seen standing with a photo of Wednesday’s Parliament attak and text annoucing the reward.

It reads, “So indeed foundations of the Indian Parliament shook! Reward Rs 10 lakh legal aid for rebels of Parliament. Get “armed for self-defense”. Another text calls for a Khalistan referendum “voter registration” drive in India from 26th January next year.

On Wednesday, 13th December, two men breached Parliament security and entered the Lok Sabha hall by jumping from the visitor’s gallery, releasing yellow smoke canisters and trying to run towards the Well.

Notably, the attack came days after Pannun had reportedly threatened to attack the Parliament “on or before 13th December” but as per reports, no connection has been established yet between the attack and the threat issued by Pannun earlier this month.

The accused identified as Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma from Mysore were nabbed by the police and taken into custody. One of the two accused were surrounded, nabbed and thrashed by the members of Parliament.

At the same time, two more accused identified as Neelam Azad (42) from Hisar and Amol Shinde (25) from Latur in Maharashtra were staging protests outside the Parliament opposite Transport House.

The duo released yellow and pink smoke canisters and chanted slogans like “Jai Bhim”, “Manipur ko insaaf do”, “Tanashahi nahin chalegi”, “Mahilaon par atyachar nahin chalega”.

Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.’

A total of six people are reportedly involved. As per sources, all arrested accused met in Mysore about a year and a half ago.

“Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not enter the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate, where colored crackers were distributed to everyone,” sources reportedly said.

Moreover, the woman accused named Neelam has also participated in the farmers’ protests according to her family. Another video of Neelam’s shortly went viral with the BJP alleging that Neelam is an active Congress supporter.

In the video, Neelam can be heard appealing to a small group of people gathered at a protest site to not vote for the BJP and bring Congress back to power.

सत्ता परिवर्तन or regime change is a phrase Congress leaders often use.



Meet Neelam Azad, the lady who breached Parliament’s security today. She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an आंदोलनजीवी, who has been seen at several protests.



Question is who sent… pic.twitter.com/9pilzFUgZZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 13, 2023

Many Netizens raised concerns and said that Khalistani angle should be probed in the case.