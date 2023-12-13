On 13th December, two men breached the wall of the viewer’s gallery in the Lok Sabha and entered the aisle area where MPs sit to open a smoke canister. In the meanwhile, a woman and a man were apprehended on the premises of the parliament for doing the same activity, releasing yellow and pink colored smoke from canisters. As the security personnel led the woman and the man away, the woman was seen shouting slogans like ‘Jai Bheem’, ‘Kaala Kanoon wapas lo’, ‘Manipur ko insaf do, ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ etc.

As per reports, the woman is named Neelam Kaur. Her younger brother told ANI the family had no idea when she went to Delhi. They were under the impression that she went to Hisar for studies.

#WATCH | Jind, Haryana | Younger brother of one of the accused – Neelam – who was caught from outside the Parliament, says, "…We didn't even know that she went to Delhi. All we knew was that she was in Hisar for her studies…She had visited us the day before yesterday and… pic.twitter.com/tTtYm3tXfP — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

The younger brother told ANI that Neelam has multiple degrees and she had earlier visited te family 2 days back. Neelam has reportedly done BA, MA, B.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil and she has qualified CTET and NET. The brother added that Neelam had also participated in the farmers’ protest.

Neelam’s mother also repeated the statement. She added that Neelam has been worried about being unemployed and had stated earlier that it is better to die than to be jobless. As per reports, Neelam Kaur was preparing for the civil services in Hisar. She hails from Haryana’s Jind.

#WATCH | Jind, Haryana | Mother of one of the accused – Neelam – who was caught from outside the Parliament, says, "…She was worried about unemployment…I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but… pic.twitter.com/JEnVysK2UB — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

As of now, it is unclear if Neelam was associated with any political group or has any criminal links.

Of the two men who had entered the Lok Sabha, one had also raised similar slogans ‘Tanashahi nahi chalegi’ and ‘Kala kanoon. wapas lo’.

While at present it is not known who is behind this attack, it is notable that Khalistani separatist and Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had recently threatened to attack the Indian parliament on or before 13th December.