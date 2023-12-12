Indian American businessman and GOP Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy faced an embarrassing moment when he forgot to mute his mic while taking a ‘loo break’ from an active X (Twitter) space. Around 2.3 million listeners were tuned in when Ramaswamy encountered the hot mic moment.

On the X (Twitter) Space, Ramaswamy was participating in a discussion on the future of technology. During the session, Elon Musk was explaining the rationale behind reinstating the banned X account of Alex Jones, founder of the website Infowars, back on his micro-blogging platform. However, interjecting in the conversation, Ramaswamy conveyed that he would have to take a short break, hurriedly stating, “Gentlemen, I have to go.”

While Elon Musk continued the discussion, the unmistakable sound of running water could be heard in the background.

Pointing towards unusual noises, Alex Jones sarcastically remarked, “Someone’s got their thing open peeing. Somebody’s got their phone in the bathroom.”

Responding to Jones’ remark, the host Mario Nawfal alerted Ramaswamy that the source of the noise was his phone. Nawfal said, “Vivek, that’s your phone. But I am not able to mute you.”

On returning from the short break, Vivek Ramaswamy realised that his mic was unmuted and understood what had transpired. He immediately apologised for the embarrassing moment.

However, on a lighter note, Musk quips, “I hope you feel better now”. To which Ramaswamy replied, “I feel great. Sorry about that guys.”

While the awkward moment was initially met with stunned silence, it sparked a flurry of witty reactions.

Musk later responded to the post that had caught the incident stating that he was bursting into uncontrollable laughter. Musk wrote, “I’m literally rofl rn.”

An X user noted encountering a similar awkward moment saying, “As a host of a live show, random shit like that happens, LOL. I left the microphone hot once to come back to find my cat attacking it and meowing into it, LOL.”

Another user tweeted, “Poor guy, this is will (sic) never leave him now.”

A user remarked, “Vivek is literally draining the swamp.” while another user wrote, “That was pretty damn funny.”