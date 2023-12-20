Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Love Jihad criminalised: False promises to marry, deceiving women into sex with fake identities an offence in new criminal laws

Under the legislation recently approved by the Lok Sabha, engaging in deceptive practices, such as making false commitments and establishing intimate relationships with women while concealing one's identity or under false pretences, is now deemed a criminal offence.

OpIndia Staff
In a massive boost to fighting the menace of love jihad, the provisions included in the new bill replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code criminalise making false promises and concealing one’s identity to sexually exploit a woman.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday discussed in detail the three criminal laws introduced in the Lok Sabha by the BJP government. Significantly, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill were passed in Lok Sabha today.

Under the legislation recently approved by the Lok Sabha, engaging in deceptive practices, such as making false commitments and establishing intimate relationships with women while concealing one’s identity or under false pretences, is now deemed a criminal offence.

Courts have previously handled instances where women have alleged rape based on the breach of a promise of marriage, yet the Indian Penal Code (IPC) lacked a dedicated provision addressing this particular situation. The new law seeks to address the lacuna and arm women who are exploited with false promises with a special legal provision.

Besides, the new laws carry a minimum punishment of 20 years to life imprisonment for gang-rape cases. The rape and gang rape of girls under the age of 18 will result in a mandatory minimum imprisonment of life imprisonment, with the possibility of extending to the death penalty.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the three crime bills, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, “In the legislation slated for repeal, emphasis has been placed on crimes against women and children.”

The three bills were first introduced in August 2023 during the Monsoon session of the parliament. Affirming his government’s tough stance to fight crime against women, Shah had then said: “Crime against women and many social problems faced by them have been addressed in this bill. For the first time, intercourse with women under the false promise of marriage, employment, promotion and false identity will amount to a crime.”

