Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Updated:

Love Jihad in Indore: Ashraf pretends to be Ashu to befriend a Hindu girl, rapes and forces her to convert to Islam

A formal complaint has been filed under multiple laws, such as the atrocity act, rape and molestation against the accused at the behest of members of Hindu organisations.

An incident of love jihad has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore where an auto-dealer named Ashraf Mansoori masqueraded as Ashu to trap a 23-year-old Hindu girl into a relationship with him. He then sexually assaulted her while feigning marriage, however, when she asked him to fulfil his promise he forced her to embrace Islam.

A formal complaint has been filed under multiple laws, such as the atrocity act, rape and molestation against the accused at the behest of members of Hindu organisations. However, he managed to escape during a police raid conducted to capture him on the evening of 12th December.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Zone-4 Abhinay Vishwakarma informed that a 23-year-old Pipliya Kuma resident became friends with the perpetrator who is from Ashraf Mansuri Bijalpur on the Hello app. He claimed to be Ashu while hiding his true identity and started chatting with her in the years 2018 and 2019. He conveyed his wish to meet one month later and drove toward the Khajrana Bypass.

He identified himself as a Hindu and had intercourse with the victim in the four-wheeler under the pretence of tying the know with her. He used to bring a different vehicle to meet her every time. She, however, learned after around eight months that his name was Ashraf Mansoori and not Ashu. She wanted to distance herself from him, but he threatened to slit his wrist and jump from the roof. Furthermore, he blackmailed her to visit him and also took her to a woman’s residence located in Navlakha.

The offender got into an argument with the girl four months ago and declared, “You have to convert to Islam,” and compelled her to become a Muslim. On 8th December, they had another altercation. The distressed young woman went to his house and met his father Usmaan and brother Burkaan who mistreated her and told her to shut her mouth in exchange for Rs 20 to 25 thousand. He pushed and shoved her as well as did obscene activities to harass her.

She reached the police station and registered a case with the assistance of Hindu activists on 8th December. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, Rape and Atrocities Act. According to TI Shailendra Singh Jadaun, the culprit is an auto salesman. Police searched his house to nab him, however, he absconded and evaded arrest.

