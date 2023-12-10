Sunday, December 10, 2023
Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham receives death threat over mail ID named Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police arrest man from Patna

The accused, who lives in the Nalanda district of Bihar in the Shankardih area, sent a menacing message to Bageshwar Dham's official email address using a fictitious email account.

The Bageshwar Dham chief gets death threat over mail.
The Bageshwar Dham head gets death threat over mail.
The Bageshwar Dham chief, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri received a death threat via mail from a man who was captured by the Chhattarpur police in Madhya Pradesh on 10th December in cooperation with Interpol. The culprit was taken into custody in Bihar’s Patna after claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

The individual, according to the police, lives in the Nalanda district of Bihar in the Shankardih area. They reported that he sent a menacing message to Bageshwar Dham’s official email address using a fictitious email account. A case was filed against the unidentified culprit on 20 October at the Bamitha police station under sections 387 (Putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, to commit extortion) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code following the message.

On 22 October, the same individual sent another email. The authorities with help from Interpol tracked down this IP address, which ultimately resulted in the accused’s apprehension. He is at present in police custody.

In a recent interview, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri fervently affirmed his dedication to serving Hindus and advancing Sanatan Dharma in the wake of the perpetrator’s incarceration. He reaffirmed his unshakable dedication to advancing Sanatan Dharma and working for the welfare of Hindus. He reiterated, “My sole focus is on working for the welfare of the 100 crore-strong Hindu population.”

Bageshwar Baba responded to possible criticism from his detractors and asserted that serving the 100 crore Hindus is his top priority. He conveyed his appreciation for the tremendous support he receives from the Hindu community and stressed that it motivates him to keep working hard. He noted, “The encouragement from the Hindu community fuels my dedication.” He emphasised that he is committed to advancing Sanatan Dharma and that his vision is in line with its precepts.

The Hindu saint declared that he would continue to pursue his goal of strengthening the religion and the Hindu society as a whole, despite any obstacles. He pointed out, “My vision is firmly rooted in the principles of Sanatan Dharma, and I am resolute in my mission to uplift and promote these values.” Notwithstanding potential challenges, he proclaimed, “I will continue my relentless efforts for the betterment of Sanatan Dharma and the broader Hindu community.”

On the death threat to Bageshwar Dham chief, Bamitha Police Inspector Jaswant Kakoria revealed, “The person who threatened Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri has been arrested from Bihar’s Patna. He has been produced in the court. He demanded Rs 10 lakhs via email and threatened to kill if the demand was not fulfilled.”

An investigation team headed by Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi and comprising Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh, Sub-divisional Police Officer Khajuraho Salil Sharma, Bamitha Police Station-in-charge Inspector Jaywant Kakoria, Sub-inspector Sanjay Pandey and Chhatarpur Cyber Cell-in charge sub-inspector Sidwarth Sharma was constituted to probe the matter.

