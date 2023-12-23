Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted that India established the global standard time approximately 300 years ago, mentioning that an instrument used for determining time still exists in Ujjain. Additionally, Yadav announced that his government in Madhya Pradesh is committed to an initiative aimed at relocating the Prime Meridian, the longitudinal reference line central to global timekeeping, from its current position in Greenwich, England, to Ujjain. Responding to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, Mohan Yadav added that his govt will start a study at the Ujjain’s observatory to shift the Prime Meridian to India.

Mohan Yadav said, “We need to work in a way so that the respect and glory of our state, country, and Indian Sanatan Culture should grow in front of the world. I am very happy to share that we are moving ahead with firm actions on multiple such issues since our government was formed.”

He added, “For your information, I would like to tell you that just before 300 years from now, India’s time standard was followed in the world. As we were enslaved over time, this time standard was decided as per the capital of France – Paris – for fifty years. After that, around 250 years ago, when the British people became powerful, they took the time standards to their place in Greenwich. And then they started to decide the world’s standard time according to the Greenwich time. Despite we are called an eastern country, the time standard is set there.”

CM Mohan Yadav further said, “This (Greenwich) is a very weird centre for calculating standard time. Just imagine what kind of contradiction it is. There are only two kinds of animals in the world. One kind of animal that dwells in the daytime – which means they start their activities at sunrise and conclude them with sunset. The other type of animal is nocturnal who start their activities at sunset and concludes in the morning. Who are these animals starting their daily routine right in the middle of the night? What kind of standard this is that changes the date to midnight? What kind of parameter this is?”

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister continued, “I would like to explain more about this parameter. It is a parameter that was deployed to shame the Indian culture. I will just come to the point. You visit the observatory of Ujjain on 21st June and 22nd December at 12 o’clock (noon). Open your eyes and see. There is a conical apparatus made 300 years ago. Talking in terms of modern science, it is kind of a GPS made to determine the centre point of the world.”

Mohan Yadav also mentioned, “You would be astonished to know that it is Ujjain’s Dongla that you get exactly 23 degrees and 16 minutes latitude. This is confirmed by modern science which our ancestors have known for thousand years. We just started following the West and forgot the glorious things we already had. We will now reverse the direction of the time wheel and bring these mysteries in front of the world. Our government is working to prove that Ujjain is the global Prime Meridian and we will push to correct the time of the world.”

According to ancient Hindu astronomical knowledge, Ujjain was historically regarded as the central meridian of India, playing a crucial role in determining the nation’s time zones and variations in time. Additionally, it forms the foundation for timekeeping in the Hindu calendar.