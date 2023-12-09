On Monday (4th December), a Muslim woman was mercilessly beaten by her brother-in-law (husband’s brother) Javed Khan for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party during the Madhya Pradesh assembly election.

The incident took place in the Barkheda Hasan village in Sehore district of the State. As per reports, the victim was identified as Samina.

While speaking to the media, she informed that the accused threw slaps and punches her before assaulting her with a stick.Samina was reportedly inspired by the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana‘ of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-BJP government and thus voted for the saffron party.

After the BJP secured a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (3rd December), she was celebrating along with her children on the following day.

At around 5 pm on Monday (4th December), the accused charged at the victim for voting for the BJP. On being told by Samina that she would vote as per her preference, Javed Khan mercilessly assaulted the victim.

He was aided by his wife. After Samina started screaming for help, a neighbour by the name of Pandit Vidya Sagar came to her rescue. Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint at the Ahmedpur police station.

She was accompanied by her father. Due to the inaction against Javed Khan by the police, Samina met the District Collector Praveen Singh on Friday (8th December).

Copy of the police complaint, image via ETV Bharat

A case was thereafter registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (common intention), 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

The development was confirmed by police-in-charge Vikram Adarsh. A medical examination was also done on the victim. The accused Javed Khan is reportedly absconding since the incident.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter and efforts are underway to nab the accused. On learning about the matter, Rashtriya Pansamada Muslim Mahasangh President (Madhya Pradesh unit) Naushad Khan condemned the incident.