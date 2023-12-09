Saturday, December 9, 2023
HomeOpinionsMadhya Pradesh: Javed Khan mercilessly beats his sister-in-law in Sehore for voting for BJP,...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Javed Khan mercilessly beats his sister-in-law in Sehore for voting for BJP, Hindu neighbour comes to the rescue

A case was registered against the accused Javed Khan under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34, 294, 323 and 506.

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh: Javed Khan mercilessly beats his sister-in-law in Sehore for voting for BJP, Hindu neighbour comes to the rescue
Victim Samina speaks to the media, image via Youtube/ Republic Bharat
27

On Monday (4th December), a Muslim woman was mercilessly beaten by her brother-in-law (husband’s brother) Javed Khan for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party during the Madhya Pradesh assembly election.

The incident took place in the Barkheda Hasan village in Sehore district of the State. As per reports, the victim was identified as Samina.

While speaking to the media, she informed that the accused threw slaps and punches her before assaulting her with a stick.Samina was reportedly inspired by the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana‘ of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-BJP government and thus voted for the saffron party.

After the BJP secured a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (3rd December), she was celebrating along with her children on the following day.

At around 5 pm on Monday (4th December), the accused charged at the victim for voting for the BJP. On being told by Samina that she would vote as per her preference, Javed Khan mercilessly assaulted the victim.

He was aided by his wife. After Samina started screaming for help, a neighbour by the name of Pandit Vidya Sagar came to her rescue. Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint at the Ahmedpur police station.

She was accompanied by her father. Due to the inaction against Javed Khan by the police, Samina met the District Collector Praveen Singh on Friday (8th December).

Copy of the police complaint, image via ETV Bharat

A case was thereafter registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (common intention), 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

The development was confirmed by police-in-charge Vikram Adarsh. A medical examination was also done on the victim. The accused Javed Khan is reportedly absconding since the incident.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter and efforts are underway to nab the accused. On learning about the matter, Rashtriya Pansamada Muslim Mahasangh President (Madhya Pradesh unit) Naushad Khan condemned the incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjaved khan sehore, javed khan madhya pradesh, samina madhya pradesh, javed khan madhya pradesh, javed khan bjp, samina bjp
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com