On Saturday (June 10), the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-government will transfer ₹1000 to 1.25 crore women, residing in Madhya Pradesh, under the scheme of ‘Ladli Behna Yojana.’

In a statement, the State Chief Minister said, “My dear sisters, today is a very significant day for me as well as for you. Under the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, I will deposit ₹1000 to your bank accounts in the evening.”

“And it is not just about the 1000 rupees. I have a message to share for your better future. At 6 pm today, I will participate in a public meeting in Jabalpur and connect with you,” he informed.

मेरी बहनों, आज का दिन मेरी जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा खुशी का दिन है।



मैं आज लाड़ली बहना योजना के अंतर्गत एक हजार रुपए आपके खाते में डालूंगा। साथ ही सायं 6 बजे जबलपुर में आपसे प्रत्यक्ष रूप से और पूरे प्रदेश में वर्चुअल रूप से आपसे अपने दिल की बात करूंगा।



आपकी खुशी, मेरा जीवन है। pic.twitter.com/JbMwOotH3f — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 10, 2023

On Friday (June 9), BJP leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia informed, “Tomorrow, under Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahana Yojana, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji will put Rs 1000 in the account of the sisters of the state and make them socially and economically empowered and self-reliant.”

He added, “Full of enthusiasm and joy, June 10 will be a historic day for my sisters of Madhya Pradesh.”

What is Ladli Behana Yojana

The flagship scheme of ‘Ladli Behana Yojana’ was launched by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on his birthday on March 5, 2023. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has participated in various programmes and public meetings in the past two months to raise awareness about the scheme.

Under the said scheme, an amount of ₹1000 will be sent to the bank accounts of 1.25 crore women, aged between 23 and 60 years, each month. The only condition is that the family’s annual income should be less than ₹2.5 lakh rupees annually and that the women are not income tax payees.

The beneficiaries can withdraw the amount from their bank accounts, starting Sunday i.e. June 11, 2023. Reportedly, a corpus of 8000 crores has been kept aside for the ‘Ladli Behana Yojana’ in the annual Budget.

To participate in the program, women were required to complete an application form, which could be obtained from Gram Panchayats, ward offices, and Anganwadi centres.

On the occasion of Narmada Jayanti. I am happy to inform you that now 'Ladli Behana Yojana' will be started, under which girls of all castes, creeds, low-income groups, and middle-income groups will be given Rs 1000/month by the govt: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/mSJW240F8b — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 28, 2023

Authorised officials were responsible for entering the beneficiaries’ information into the Ladli Bahna portal, and subsequently, an acknowledgement slip was sent to the beneficiary’s mobile number. There was no charge for applying to the Ladli Bahna scheme.

Once the application submission period ended, a comprehensive list of all the beneficiaries was published. The deadline for applying to the scheme was April 30, 2023.

The scheme was introduced to promote financial independence for women and ensure adequate nutrition for their children. Additionally, the scheme seeks to empower women to participate in decision-making within their households.

On Friday (June 9), Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level meeting with senior State government officials to review the preparations for the ‘Ladli Behana Yojana’ programme to be held in Jabalpur on June 10.