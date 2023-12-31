On Friday (29th December), about 151 army personnel from the neighbouring country of Myanmar crossed the international border and reached the Indian State of Mizoram.

Popularly known as ‘Tatmadaw’, they surrendered before the central paramilitary force ‘Assam Rifles’ in Tuisentlang village in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram. The development amid clashes between armed resistance groups and the Myanmar military.

They fled with their arms from Paletwa town in the Chin State of Myanmar after their camps were overrun by the armed resistance group known as the People’s Defense Force (PDF).

As per a report by The Print, additional soldiers from the Myanmar army are likely to reach the bordering Indian State. While speaking about the development, the Lawngtlai police said that Assam Rifles have started the repatriation process for the 151 soldiers.

They have reportedly been taken to Parva village of Mizoram. They will then be flown to Moreh in Manipur before handing them over to Myanmar junta.

Earlier, 45 members of the ‘Tatmadaw’ came to Mizoram on 13th November 2023. Another group of 29 soldiers reached Mizoram’s Saikhumphai village on 16th November. One group of 30 Myanmar soldiers crossed the international border on 29th November 2023.

The total number of soldiers who have crossed the international border since 13th November this year has been 255. It must be mentioned that the Myanmar military has lost camp after camp to the People’s Defense Force (PDF) in the country’s Chin State since 2022.

In February 2021, the country’s military junta toppled the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi to gain power. Since then, it has been engaged in fighting multiple ethnic armed groups and pro-democracy fighters.