Friday, December 8, 2023
‘Nehru’s photos will be removed’: CT Ravi responds to Priyank Kharge’s statement of removing Sarvarkar’s photos from Karnataka assembly

He said that while Nehru was getting "VIP treatment" in jails, the great Nationalist Veer Savarkar was subjected to untold torture by the British.

ANI
CT Ravi says Nehru's photos will be removed
Priyank Kharge (L), image via HT, CT Ravi (R), image via LinkedIn
Reacting to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s comment suggesting the removal of the portrait of India’s freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the state Assembly building, BJP leader CT Ravi on Thursday warned of the removal of the portrait of “dynast” Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, when it comes to power in the state.

“If Veer Savarkar’s photo is removed from the Assembly or Council, we will protest strongly. And mark my words, we will ensure that Nehru’s photos will be removed when we return to power,” Ravi posted on X.

He said that while Nehru was getting “VIP treatment” in jails, the “great Nationalist” Veer Savarkar was subjected to untold torture by the British.

“I invite you to visit the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where the great Nationalist Veer Savarkar was subjected to untold torture by the British. All expenses will be borne by me. You can see the kind of pain and suffering Veer Savarkar went through while your Nehru was getting VIP treatment in jails from the same British,” The former BJP National general secretary posted on X.

He also challenged Priyank Kharge to a public debate with him on the subject of “who was a true Freedom Fighter, your Nehru or Veer Savarkar”.

“I challenge you to a public debate from the Cellular Jail itself about who was a true Freedom Fighter, your Nehru or Veer Savarkar. Veer Savarkar was not a Dynast like Nehru or you whose photo can be taken down by a bunch of Dynasty Worshippers,” He added in the post.

Priyank Kharge on Thursday told reporters that he was of the opinion that the photo of Savarkar should not be in the Karnataka Assembly as his “ideology incites hatred”.

“I am of the strong opinion that Savarkar’s photo should not be there in the Assembly or the Counsel. If BJP has a problem with it, it is their problem. It is my opinion that anybody whose ideology incites hatred, creates division should not be there, Savarkar’s portrait should not be there,” Priyank Kharge said. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

