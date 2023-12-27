Wednesday, December 27, 2023
‘Indian Communists are Chinese nationalists’: Netizens slam CPI(M) for eulogising Chinese mass murderer Mao Zedong

"We salute great revolutionary Mao on his birth anniversary, under whose leadership the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people were able to successfully carry out the people's democratic revolution!" the post by CPI-M read.

OpIndia Staff
'Indian Communists are Chinese nationalists': CPI(M) hails Mao, gets slammed for their China devotion
Citing the occasion of the 130th birth anniversary of China’s greatest mass murderer, Mao Zedong, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) shared a post on social media in his remembrance and indicated that he was the greatest revolutionary who helped people carry out a democratic revolution.

“We salute great revolutionary Mao on his birth anniversary, under whose leadership the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people were able to successfully carry out the people’s democratic revolution!” the post by CPI-M read.

Notably, the post was not that well-received by the Indian netizens who slammed the party for hailing and praising the greatest mass murderer in the history of the world. “Democratic revolution? The regime of Mao in China saw the deaths of over 6 Crore 50 Lakhs people due to starvation, overwork, and state violence during the Great Leap Forward. Shameful that Maoists are openly celebrating him in India,” said Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha.

Meanwhile, several other netizens mocked the party and asked its members to migrate to China only if they had to praise the mass murderer in India.

One other user identified as Mahesh called Mao a horrible leader and wrote, “Mao Zedong was a disgrace and a horrible leader. He colluded with Japanese invaders throughout WW2. He had won 1962 war against India but his games were exposed. After that, he lost 1967 war against India, lost 1969 war against USSR, and had to withdraw from Vietnam in 1969.”

Some other users also criticised the party for praising the leader who is said to have killed around 45 millions in just four years, between 1958 and 1962.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported in the year 2021 when the Congress had urged the Communist party to remove the portrait of former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, infamous for his brutality, from their offices in Kerala. This is days after the tyrannical Soviet leader’s terror mass grave was unearthed in Ukraine’s southern city of Odessa.

As per various Russian accounts, a whopping 20 million people are said to have perished under Joseph Stalin’s regime, after being at the receiving end of labor camps, forced collectivization, famine, and executions.

Besides these measures, Stalin had also initially colluded with the Nazis during the latter’s Polish invasion in 1939 and at the end of the war, the Communist soldiers under Stalin have been alleged to have raped at least 2 million German women. Stalin’s atrocities were not limited to the Soviet famine, he followed it by the ‘Great Purge’ where anyone who he disliked was sent to prison to be tortured or killed.

The same model was adopted on a bigger scale by China’s Mao Zedong, which he called ‘The Great Leap Forward’. Like Stalin’s collectivization in Russia and Ukraine, Zedong’s collectivization caused man-made famines, food shortages, starvation, and poverty, which the communist rulers made worse by rationing food, torture, and brutalization.

Mao Zedong’s ‘Great Leap Forward’ is called the single largest mass murder in the history of the world. Over 45 million Chinese were killed, starved, punished, and left to die. He killed over 45 million people in just four years, between 1958 and 1962. The worst part was the mannerism in which Zedong’s orders were enforced. 3 million people were killed just for the slightest infraction, like stealing a potato, hiding a handful of grains, and crimes as such. Such was the plight of the people that instances of cannibalism were reported from Chinese villages, people had tried to eat each other out of hunger. The CCP just refers to it as a ‘series of natural disasters’.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

