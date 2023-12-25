The Faridabad Police has denied the claims in a report by the Hindustan Times (HT) which quotes a police officer to claim that the case of the attack on Hindu activist Bittu Bajrangi’s brother was fake.

Fake news peddler Mohammad Zubair on 24th December took to X to sharing a report by Hindustan Times. The report quoted the police to allege that Hindu activist Bittu Bajrangi’s brother, Mahesh Panchal faked his own assault.

Recently, Mahesh was attacked and an attempt was made to burn him alive allegedly by a group of accused men. Mahesh sustained 60 per cent burns and his still fighting for his life.

But, in order to dismiss the incident, Mohammad Zubair, by citing the HT report, began to advise on the social media platform that the news be changed.

The HT report is authored by a Leena Dhankhar. The headline reads, “Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s brother faked assault: Police”.

The report quotes the Faridabad Police saying that “Mahesh suffered burns after allegedly falling into a “bonfire”, and that there was no proof to suggest that his injuries were sustained in a murder attempt”.

The report quoted senior police officers to allege that Mahesh and Bittu Bajrangi lodged a “false complaint” to frame a suspected cow smuggler.

Moreover, it quoted Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh who said that two CCTV cameras installed near the spot of the incident did not capture any assault on Mahesh.

In the report, the Singh qas quoted as saying that the “forensic team did not find any chemical substance, alcohol, petrol or diesel at the spot. The allegations mentioned in the complaint did not match with the footage and outcome of the forensic probe filed by the SIT”.

According to the complaint filed, Mahesh was attacked near Baba Mandi in Faridabad, Arman and his associates poured petrol on Mahesh Panchal, set his body on fire and then ran away.

On December 15, an SIT was formed in this case. Apart from examining the CCTV footage, more than 20 people were also interrogated.

The report also quotes Bittu Bajrangi who has said that the investigation has not been completed yet and no one has informed him that the case has been found to be fake.

He asked that why would he make up stories to trap someone? In the HT report, another unnamed senior police officer was quoted as saying that the nearby shopkeepers had not heard any noise at the time of the alleged attack.

While talking to OpIndia, the Faridabad Police has denied the claims in the HT report. When informed about the HT report, ACP Faridabad asked who in the force had declared this case fake.

He said that it is true that no evidence has been found against the accused in this case so far, but it does not mean that the case is said to be fake. He has confirmed that Bittu Bajrangi’s brother has been burnt.

He said that it is a matter of investigation as to how he got burnt, who burnt him and for what reason. He said that till now no one has been given a clean chit nor has the investigation ended, but the investigation is still going on.

He also said that the police have not reached any conclusion yet.

The report by HT and its promotion by Mohammad Zubair has once against exposed attempts to discredit and malign Hindu representatives.