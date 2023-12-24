On 24th December (Sunday), Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted a slew of measures and initiatives taken by the Modi government since 2014 for the welfare of Divyangs while interacting with a delegation of Divyang Employees national organisation.

Union Minister with multiple portfolios, Dr. Jitendra Singh pointed out that the Modi government has increased the number of disability categories for reservation for PwDs (Persons with Disability) from 3 to 5. Additionally, around 15,000 posts meant for Divyangs, which were lying vacant for long years, were filled under a special drive by the government, he added.

Further, the reservation quota for Divyangs has been increased in Central Government Services and Education.

Earlier there were only three categories in which Persons with Disabilities (PwD) were given reservation. These categories included –

Blindness and low vision Deaf and hard of hearing Locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy

However, the Modi government has added two more categories which include –

Autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, and mental illness Multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (1) to (4) including deaf-blindness.

The Minister noted that the Central Government has implemented several welfare schemes for the benefit of Divyangs. He added that this is in line with PM Modi’s commitment to attend to those sections of society who were left out of the mainstream by the previous governments.

He said, “Under ‘The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016’, the categories of disabilities have been increased from 3 to 5 and the Central Government retains the power to add more types of disabilities. Besides, the reservation quota for Divyangs has been increased from 3 to 4 percent in Central Government Services and 5 percent in Education for them.”

He stated that Divyangs are an integral part of human resources and the Government is committed to working for an inclusive society and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

The Minister added, “Be that the fee remission for Divyangs in Civil Services Examination, two choices of home cadre for Divyangs qualifying Civil Services Examination, increase in the Divyang pension, hike in attendant allowance, etc., all possible steps have been taken by this government for the welfare of Divyangs.”

He pointed out that it was the idea of PM Modi who gave the title ‘Divyang’ (Divine Body) instead of ‘Viklang’ to address persons with disability.

The delegation lauded the concerns of the Prime Minister by empowering the Divyangs. They also submitted a memorandum to the Minister, suggesting inputs for promotion avenues and service conditions.

The Union Minister recalled that the Prime Minister, in his speech from the historic Red Fort to mark the 77th Independence Day, promised to develop para-athletes and elevate them to advance in the Paralympics. Strikingly, during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics held in August-September, 2021, Indian Paralympians created history by winning 19 medals including 5 Gold, 8 Silver, and 6 Bronze.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the government has set up a special sports training institute for the Divyang at various places in the country including one at Shillong.

Additionally, in the Ministry of Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh added that several schemes had been introduced in the last 9 years to support Divyangs in Science, Technology, and StartUps.

Dr. Jitendra Singh is the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, as well as Incharge, DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training).