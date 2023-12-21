The security breach in the Lok Sabha on 13th December 2023 was a highly concerning event, especially on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 parliament attack. While the security breach is under investigation, the opposition’s response to it has lacked decorum and has raised serious apprehensions about the sanctity of the democratic process.

In the aftermath, the opposition followed the path of slogan-shouting, hooliganism and blatant disregard for the established parliamentary norms. Sadly, the opposition leaders brought placards to the House even though they promised not to do so in the meeting with Speaker Om Birla.

There is no doubt that the opposition plays a vital role in the democratic setup. The opposition serves as a necessary check on the ruling party, and ensures that the decisions made by the central government undergo scrutiny. However, how the opposition chose to behave in the House following the security breach raises grave concerns about the integrity of the parliamentary proceedings.

To maintain the decorum of the House, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairperson had to suspend over 140 Members of the Parliament from both Houses. In a democracy, constructive debates are the bedrock of informed governance. Only through the debates in the House do the proposed bills get subjected to the much-needed examination. The debates and proposed amendments help formulate robust and comprehensive laws that benefit all sections of society. However, it is regrettable that the recent events in both Houses showcased a blatant disregard for the democratic process as the opposition continued to obstruct the functioning of the parliament.

Notably, Lok Sabha passed significant bills such as Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Sakshhya (Second) Bill 2023, and The Telecommunications Bill, 2023 on 20th December 2023. Sadly, a significant portion of the opposition was missing from the House as they were suspended due to the disruptive behaviour. The ruling party in the House faced a difficult choice. Still, they had no option but to proceed without the participation of the opposition leaders to ensure the legislative process continued.

In the last 9.5 years since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took charge at the Centre, the country has progressed in every section. The government’s dedication towards nation-building and its unwavering commitment to a better future for the citizens is commendable. However, in stark contrast, the opposition has persistently attempted to impede these efforts. Their behaviour raises serious questions about their priorities and allegiance to the welfare of the people of Bharat.

Furthermore, the unwarranted mocking of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee added an even more troubling dimension to the conduct of the opposition. His behaviour undermined the dignity of the parliamentary proceedings and set a dangerous path for the future. The Vice President, as the Chair of the Rajya Sabha, symbolises the highest level of parliamentary authority, and such attempts to belittle the office are a direct assault on the democratic principles of the country. The matter was so concerning that the President of India had to step in and express her dismay over the unwarranted mockery of the Vice President.

Bharat is heading towards the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voters are now at a critical decision-making juncture. It is essential to examine the conduct of the political parties and their representatives, especially in times of crisis. Hooliganism, slogan-shouting, and an utter lack of decorum have no place in the esteemed halls of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Undoubtedly, the events of 13th December 2023 highlighted a concerning lapse in security. However, instead of supporting the security agencies and the government to weed out the loopholes, the opposition decided to engage in mockery, sloganeering and unruly behaviour that cast a dark shadow on the democratic ideals that define our great nation. Voters must meticulously evaluate the conduct of elected representatives. The representatives in the Parliament must be held accountable.