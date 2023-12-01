Robbers disguised as police officers stole from an Indian Sikh family in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab state, on 30 November. Police informed that on 29 November, after returning from Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Kanwal Jeet Singh and his family who had traveled from India to join the celebrations for the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev went shopping at Liberty Market in the Gulberg neighbourhood of Lahore.

Police spokesperson, Ehtasham Haider informed PTI, “When the Sikh family came out of a shop two robbers in police uniform stopped them and looted cash and jewelry at gunpoint.” He added that the robbers took away 250,000 Indian rupees and 150,000 Pakistani rupees from the family.

The policeman proclaimed, “A Deputy Inspector General Police held a meeting with the Indian Sikh family and assured them that the robbers would be arrested and their loss be compensated.”

Many people congregated in the vicinity following the incident and went with the Sikh family to the local police station. The Gulberg police station house officer notified his superior when the people arrived there.

As the case gathered attention, the interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi of Punjab took cognisance. He ordered the immediate capture of the perpetrators responsible for the heist and stressed the need for their swift identification using CCTV footage.

The caretaker chief minister declared that the occurrence of looting a Sikh family in a place like Gulbarg was a serious breach of security and demanded that the accused be brought to justice within 48 hours.

Notably, more than 2,500 Indian Sikhs are currently in Pakistan for the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary on 27 November. About 3000 Sikh pilgrims from India were granted visas by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to attend the event which was set to take place in their country from 25 November to 4 December.