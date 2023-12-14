Thursday, December 14, 2023
“He has been pulled into it by someone big”: Parliament intruder’s uncle alleges a major conspiracy

On 13th December, on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D broke through security and jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour.

The culprit leaped inside the Lok Sabha chamber. (Source: News18 Hindi)
On 14th December, the maternal uncle of one of the Parliament intruders, Sagar Sharma, alleged that his nephew was dragged into the act as part of a “conspiracy” by a powerful individual. He asserted that the Sagar has no history of taking part in such acts.

The relative claimed, “An extensive investigation should be conducted. I know he is being trapped by someone. Any prior link should have existed if he was that way. He doesn’t have the money to travel. He had to have connected with them on social media. He must have befriended them on Facebook. He is a poor man and does not have the means to visit places. If it weren’t for Facebook, how would he have met someone who lives so far away? People are tricked into falling into traps in this manner. Perhaps he received some sort of incentive. Otherwise, a police station should have a record of him carrying out similar offences in the past. He has been pulled into it as part of a conspiracy by someone who holds a big position.”

On 13th December, on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D broke through security and jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. They shouted slogans and released yellow gas from canisters before being subdued by a few members of parliament. Meanwhile, Amol Shinde and Neelam Singh raised slogans outside the Parliament buildings as they released coloured gas from canisters. It was the worst case of Parliament security breach in two decades.

All four are now in police custody. Their accomplice, Vishal Sharma alias Vicky and his wife Vrinda Sharma in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, have also been apprehended from Gurugram. A search is on to capture their other accomplice Lalit Jha. Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.’

The Delhi Police has launched a case against the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A police team reached the house in Gurugram earlier in the day, where all four accused reportedly stayed briefly before the incident. The officials said the case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sections 16 and 18 at the Parliament Street police station.

