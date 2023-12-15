During his interrogation, Lalit Jha the main conspirator of the Lok Sabha security lapse divulged to the police that the attackers had an alternate strategy in case their initial scheme didn’t work out and they didn’t make it to Parliament, based on a report on India Today.

Jha revealed that Mahesh and Kailash would approach the Parliament from a different route and in front of the media cameras would release the color canisters and raise slogans if for whatever reason Neelam Singh and Amol were unable to get close to the Parliament. The two were instructed to finish the assignment outside the Parliament at whatever cost since Mahesh and Kailash were unable to make it to Vishal Sharma, alias Vicky,’s Gurugram residence where the group was lodging.

Lalit Jha had also planned to disappear following the deed. The idea was to assign Mahesh the task of assisting Lalit in hiding in Rajasthan. According to police sources, Mahesh used his Identity Card to book Lalit’s lodging at the guest house. Lalit Jha, Mahesh and Kailash were also busy watching TV to learn more about the violation.

On the 14th of December night, Lalit Jha and Mahesh entered the Kartavya Path police station and turned themselves in. All other main perpetrators are already in police custody. Lok Sabha secretariat has suspended eight security personnel over the incident.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D launched yellow gas canisters inside the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour on 13th December. Neelam Singh and Amol Shinde, two other of Lalit Jha’s associates, staged a protest outside the Parliament while shouting and releasing coloured gas from canisters on the eve of the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Sharma and Manoranjan were subdued by some parliamentarians.

The Delhi Police filed a case against the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A police team reached the house in Gurugram earlier in the day, where the offenders stayed briefly before the incident. The officials informed that the matter has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act sections 16 and 18 at the Parliament Street police station.