The Patiala House Court here on Saturday granted seven-day custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, to the Police.

Delhi Police sought 15 days of custodial remand of accused Mahesh Kumawat. He is the sixth accused arrested in the case.

Police claimed, “he alongwith others wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands”.

According to the Police, Mahesh was associated with the other accused for the last 2 years. He was the part of the conspiracy. He attended almost all the meetings held between them. He is actively involved in the act of destruction of a mobile phone and evidence with the key accused Lalit Jha.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and mastermind in Parliament security breach case, has burnt the mobile phones of his associates along with his friend Mahesh after fleeing to Rajasthan’s Kuchaman, said police sources.

Ahead of the incident, all four accused had handed over their mobile phones to Jha so that crucial investigation details cannot get into police hands as they were anticipating their arrest.

Jha met his friend Mahesh, who got him a room for the night. Both of them had met through Facebook, as revealed by Jha during his interrogation.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people–Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D–jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors — Neelam (42) and Amol (25) — protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.

Last night, senior police officials, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and Additional Commissioners of Police, interrogated Lalit Jha, during which he narrated the whole incident to officials. According to sources, during interrogation, it came to light that preparations for the security breach were being made months ago. An entry pass was necessary for entry into Parliament; hence, it was not available.

Lalit had asked everyone who could arrange the pass so that they could easily enter Parliament. From a hotel in Rajasthan Lalit was continuously keeping an eye on ongoing developments and police movements through news channels, they said. According to sources, to unearth more details in the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has formed six teams that will go to the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The investigation also revealed that two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow, as the accused discovered that shoes do not get checked in Parliament and this can be an easy way to carry the smoke canister inside the parliament. Meanwhile, Special Cell will recreate the scene of Wednesday’s Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.

