On 29th December, Khushoo Gupta, who goes by the handle ‘little__curves’ on Instagram, shared a video of live worms she found in her vegetarian sandwich during an Indigo flight. In a post on Instagram, she pointed out that despite informing the flight staff that the rest of the sandwiches might be infested, they continued to distribute the food.

She wrote, “I will Lodge an official complaint via email soon. But as a Public Health professional, I want to know that despite knowing the quality of the Sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior, she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers. What if anyone catches an infection?

A polite note or informing the Passengers would have saved them from eating the Sandwich. After consuming one bite, I immediately rushed or conveyed to her, but she said, ‘I will replace it with some other thing.’ I will bring it to the department notice and later come with a Goodie, which I refused to take. I didn’t want to create a panic situation. But her first action should have been to make other passengers aware so that they could make an informed decision about consuming the sandwich.”

Further, she pointed out that the idea of sharing the post was not to seek a refund or compensation but assurance from the airline that the passenger’s health and safety are the airline’s top priorities. She said, “You are trained to save our lives if, god forbid, anything happens, but shouldn’t this be included in the same SOP? 1. The quality needs to be questioned two despite having the knowledge of why she served another fellow passenger. I brought this issue under consideration to Create awareness. I don’t need any compensation or refund. Just ensure passenger health and safety are your top priorities.”

Expressing her dismay that the flight attendants did not approach her to provide information on the official channel to file a complaint, she said in a comment, “When Celebs travel in these airlines, we see Flight attendants giving them Thank you Notes or a small welcoming gesture note to make them feel special for travelling with XYZ Airlines. But when such an incident happens. I was expecting the Flight attendant to come to me later or even after the Flight landed to assure me my Complaint would be Heard or to direct me to where particularly (email ID or number) I could share the Complaint. She didn’t even bother to assure me that she would bring it to the notice from her side too or else ask whether I have any video or photo so that she can also update their seniors about this experience.”

Source: Instagram

“I waited till the last expecting she would show up or any other staff member would. But nobody cared. She casually walked off while I waited for all the passengers to leave. Later, I went to another flight attendant who had an idea about the incident while she was about to leave. I asked her what she had done about this incident, and she said, please WhatsApp me the video after I Questioned her many times. Wasn’t it their duty to assure me at the start itself that this would be Heard or brought to their senior notice? Or to guide me on where I can file a complaint or take a written complaint from me so that she can share it with her Seniors. Many questions need to be raised, not just one of serving it to other fellow passengers and all,” she said.

In an official press release, Indigo said, “We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest food and beverage service standards on board. Upon investigation, our crew immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passenger.”