On Tuesday (5th December), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress ecosystem for peddling the divide ‘North Vs South’ agenda after the BJP won elections in three States of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

While sharing a video of journalist Shiv Aroor, PM Modi remarked, “May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance but beware of their divisive agenda.”

“An old habit of 70 years can’t go so easily,” he took potshots at the Congress party. PM Modi emphasised, “Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead.”

May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But..



⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️ Beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily. ⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️



Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns… https://t.co/N3jc3eSgMB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2023

On Monday (4th December), journalist Shiv Aroor posted a 4-minute-long video, chronicling the tweets of the Congress ecosystem targeted at North Indians.

He pointed out the dehumanising terms used by the cabal of Congress-friendly political commentators for voters in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Shiv Aroor highlighted how the anti-Modi brigade has been demonising the electorates instead of revisiting their political strategy and furthering the divide in society.