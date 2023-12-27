The chances of the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance under the banner of I.N.D.I. Alliance are dimming as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach closer. While AAP has shown a desire to contest all 13 seats in Punjab and one seat in Chandigarh alone on several occasions, Punjab Congress leadership has denied any possibility of contesting elections with the Kejriwal-led party. On 26th December, it was reported that the majority of Punjab Congress leaders stood against the idea of an alliance with AAP for the General Elections during a meeting of Punjab’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chaired by All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The party’s top leadership reportedly promised the Punjab Congress that the decision would be taken only after consultation with the state unit over the proposed alliance. The Congress leaders chose not to speak to the media after the meeting. However, as per Tribune’s sources, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sangat Singh Gilzian and other leaders expressed their dismay over the idea of an alliance with Punjab.

Furthermore, they spoke about the alleged political vendetta by AAP against the party leaders in the state. On the other hand, former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and other MPs favoured joining hands with AAP in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections. Reports suggest that 40 Congress leaders were present at the meeting. Out of these, 13 openly spoke about the issue. Several leaders told the top Congress leaders that party workers were against alliance with AAP in Punjab.

Following their opposition to the tie-up with AAP, Gandhi and Kharge assured them that no decision had been taken so far and they would consult the local leaders before making any decision. Speaking to the media, state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring refused to discuss the alliance with AAP. He said that the prime focus of the meeting was on election strategy, identifying the issues and strengthening the organisational structure. He said, “Leaders simply conveyed their views on the alliance to the high command, and there was no in-depth discussion on the issue.” Warring emphasised that the party leaders should express their views on the party platform only. He added, “If anyone wants to express his personal opinion, he will have to leave the party. Everyone has to maintain the party discipline, be it the PCC president, former president or block president.”

AAP and Congress want to contest all 13 seats in Punjab separately

Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed his desire to contest all thirteen Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one Lok Sabha seat in Chandigarh in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

During a public meeting in Bathinda, Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal said, “All these parties are sad. They feel that their jobs have been taken away permanently. No one is going to vote for them again. The way [AAP formed] government three times in Delhi, you will give a majority vote to AAP in the next elections. Lok Sabha elections are not far away. There are 13 seats in Punjab and one seat in Chandigarh. My heart says the way people benefit; you should give all 13 seats to us and make us strong.”

On the other hand, the Punjab Congress has also opposed the idea of alliance. On 12th December, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said his party would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Furthermore, he added that the high command had not given any instructions for contesting the upcoming General elections in any alliance.