On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma of Rajasthan declared a reduction in the price of Ujjwala gas cylinders, bringing the cost down to Rs 450 in the state. Emphasizing alignment with the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto), he highlighted that the revised pricing reflects the government’s commitment. Previously set at Rs 500, the BJP-led administration has successfully implemented a reduction of Rs 50 in gas cylinder prices.

In the ‘vision document,’ the BJP pledged a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, along with the commitment to create 2.5 lakh government jobs.

The party, staging a comeback by triumphing over the Congress, also committed to investigating paper leaks and other alleged scams during the Congress government’s tenure.

The BJP’s leader, JP Nadda, announced plans to establish a ‘Mahila thana’ in each district, introduce a ‘Mahila desk’ in every police station, and deploy an anti-Romeo squad in every city. Additionally, he declared the initiation of a savings bond amounting to Rs 2 lakh for the birth of a girl child and the implementation of a compensation policy for farmers whose land underwent auction.

In April, the preceding Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot declared that households enrolled in the Ujjwala scheme would receive 12 LPG cylinders annually for Rs 500 each. Approximately 76 lakh families below the poverty line enjoyed the benefits of subsidized rates under this initiative.