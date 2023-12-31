With a couple of weeks left to inaugurate Ram Temple, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Ram Janmabhoomi is not merely a political issue but a cultural issue for them.

“The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present there.” When asked about getting electoral benefits from Ram Temple he said, “This is not a political issue for us to get votes, Ram Janmabhoomi is a cultural issue for us.”

The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’ in the afternoon.

Talking about the country’s economy Singh said, “By 2027 India will be among the world’s top three economies and by 2047 we will be the world’s largest economy.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was speaking at the 21st convocation of Tezpur University said that students are acceptable to new ideas.

Sharing his past experience as a teacher and the academic world, Singh highlighted the acceptability of new ideas among students. He acknowledged the innovative spirit of the youth, stating, “As far as I have been able to understand the youth, I can say that students are more innovative than teachers. A lot can be learned from students, and they are receptive to new ideas.”

“Assam has given such icons to the country who have excelled in art, valour, religion, politics and almost all fields,” added Rajnath.

Talking about start-up culture and innovation ecosystem prevailing in the country, he said, “To enhance the capabilities of youth like you, we have promoted start-up culture and innovation ecosystem. Due to the efforts of the government and the youth entrepreneurship initiative, today we have more than 1 lakh start-ups and there are more than 100 Unicorns in India. We have promoted innovation through start-ups in the Defence Industrial Corridor,” he added.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth in shaping the vision of New India, Rajnath Singh said that the key difference between the old Bharat and the new Bharat lies in the evolution of thought and the approach.

Addressing the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Tezpur University in Assam, Rajnath Singh said that today’s youth are receptive to new ideas.

“I think a lot can be learned from students. Our youth are receptive to new ideas. They have creativity, ambition and all this can be called new thinking which creates the background of a new India. The youth of this country are the creators of our new India. The difference that is visible between the earlier India and the new India is the difference in thinking. India is no longer tolerant of the ‘Let it be’ approach but Under the leadership of PM Modi, New India is working on the ‘Let us do’ approach,” he said.

