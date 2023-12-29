During the wee hours of Saturday (23rd December), a man named Raheel Aamir rammed his BMW car outside the Praja Bhavan (official residence of Telangana Chief Minister) in the Begumpet locality of Hyderabad.

Raheel Amir, who happens to be the son of former BRS MLA (Bodhan) Mohammed Shakeel Aamir, hit his luxury car into a road divider. Later, he and his three friends travelling in the car fled the spot.

Although the son of the ex-MLA was driving the car, Raheel sent his servant/ driver Abdul Asif to collect the abandoned vehicle and take responsibility for the accident.

The BMW car driven by Raheel Aamir, image via NewsMeter

DCP (West Zone) S.M. Vijay Kumar informed, “Even though technical evidence and witness point that Raheel was driving the car, we had a driver who works for his family, Abdul Asif, trying to surrender as the person behind the wheel during the mishap in an attempt to derail the investigation.”

While speaking about the matter, he further added, “It was revealed that Raheel called Asif to bring another car for him and his friends to escape and also to take the fall for him.”

Reportedly, Raheel Aamir later came to the Punjagutta police station but was set free without a breath analyser test. Thereafter, he travelled to Mumbai and left the country for Dubai to be with his father Shakeel Aamir on Sunday (24th December).

Cops suspended for helping Raheel Aamir escape

Forced by circumstances, the cops issued a look-out circular (LOC) against him. During an inquiry into the matter, the cops found that an inspector at the Punjagutta police station named B Durga Rao helped Raheel escape without a breath analyser test and also falsely implicated driver Abdul Asif.

On Tuesday (26th December), Hyderabad police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy said, “Durga Rao has been suspended for false implication of another person instead of former Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir’s son for his involvement in a road accident in Punjagutta.” After being suspended, the police official ‘fell ill’ and taken to private hospital for treatment.

Son of Shakeel Ahmed and his history with rash driving

Raheel Aamir was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 308, 419, 279, 201, 203, 212, 213, 214, 182 r/w 109, the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act Sections 184, 185, 187, 188 r/w 205 and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP) Act.

Earlier in March last year, he was involved in a road accident that killed a 2-year-old toddler in the Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad.