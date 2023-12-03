As the ‘lotus’ is set to bloom once again in Madhya Pradesh with BJP heading towards a spectacular win, the opposition party leaders have started taking jibes at each other. In this line, Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Singh Kaka on Sunday said that it is because Congress leader Kamalnath had disrespected Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav by calling him “Akhilesh Vakhilesh” that the party lost against the BJP.

Taking to X, Manoj Singh Kaka shared the video of Congress leader Kamalnath making allegedly disrespectful remarks about Akhilesh Yadav and wrote “Jab naash manuj par chhata hai pehle vivek mar jata hai,” which means that when destruction falls upon man, wisdom is the first to die.

जब नाश मनुज पर छाता है,

पहले विवेक मर जाता है। pic.twitter.com/2TY9BdDMpX — Manoj KAKA (@ManojSinghKAKA) December 3, 2023

In a video published by UP Tak the Samajwadi Party leader reiterated the couplets taken from “Krishna Ki Chetavani poem written by legendary poet Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’. “Arrogance was on top of Kamalnath ji’s head when he used derogatory words for Akhilesh Yadav ji. As Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji has written…it is due his indecent statement against Akhilesh ji that Congress has lost. And in most places, this is what has happened because the way Congress insulted a Dalit, and made someone else state president.”

“Congress’s senior leaders insulted a leader [Akhilesh Yadav] who is fighting for the Dalits, tribals and backward classes and has troubled the BJP many times. Congress needs to understand that whenever they will insult Dalits, backwards, and regional party leaders, the party will have to face defeat,” Kaka continued.

It is worth recalling that in October this year, Akhilesh Yadav had accused Congress of betraying him as Congress refused to give tickets for six seats as demanded by Yadav. When asked by the media about this, Kamalnath said, “Arey chhodiye Akhilesh Vakhilesh..”

Notably, the Bhartiya Janata Party is currently leading on 166 seats, while Congress is trailing with 63 seats in MP. It is interesting to note that the Congress party has called a meeting of the INDIA bloc on December 6 as the party is likely to lose in Chhatisgarh, and Rajasthan in addition to Madhya Pradesh.