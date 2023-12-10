In response to a contempt petition, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench on Friday (December 8) that on October 20, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) served notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn for promoting tobacco brands. The bench has set the hearing for May 9, 2024, after hearing the submission.

This comes after lawyer Motilal Yadav filed a petition voicing concerns about the alleged involvement of celebrities and dignitaries, particularly ‘Padma Awardees,’ in advertisements or endorsements of specific products or items that are causing harm to the public’s health.

A court of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had argued that action should be taken against artists and dignitaries who received high-profile accolades but were advertising for gutkha companies.

The petitioner argued that a representation was made to the government on October 22, however, no action was taken.

Following the hearing of the contempt petition, the high court issued a notice to the central government’s Cabinet Secretary. The Centre has issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn, according to Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey, who briefed the High Court on Friday.

Moreover, the court was informed that actor Amitabh Bachchan also sent a legal warning to a gutkha brand that was broadcasting his advertisement even though he had terminated his contract with it. It is worth noting that Bachchan withdrew from a paan masala advertising campaign in October 2021 after receiving flak from fans over a commercial that aired featuring him. The actor had announced in his blog post titled “The Office of Mr Amitabh Bachchan” that he has terminated his contract with the gutkha company.

Notably, actors Akshay Kumar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn were seen in the advertisements of the brand Vimal. This sparked controversy, and Akshay Kumar resigned as Vimal’s brand ambassador last year after receiving criticism from his fans. Previously, he had signed up as a brand ambassador for the company’s Elaichi products. However, Vimal also makes tobacco products, and his endorsement of the brand was seen as an endorsement of those products. In October this year, Kumar refuted a media report claiming that he is returning as the brand ambassador for Vimal Pan Masala.