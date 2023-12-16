On Friday (15th December) a local deputy of a village council in Ukraine brought hand grenades with him while coming to a meeting of the council. During the meeting, he detonated these grenades leaving at least 26 injured. The incident took place at the headquarters of the village council of Keretsky in Ukraine’s western Zakarpattia region.

According to reports, the grenades were detonated when the council was right in the middle of the meeting and the accused local deputy had just entered the room where the people present in the council were engaged in a discussion. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

WATCH: Deputy throws hand grenades into council meeting in western Ukraine, injuring at least 26 people pic.twitter.com/C6pGxG2TdD — BNO News (@BNONews) December 15, 2023

As seen in this video, a man dressed in black entered the room. He then casually pulled three hand grenades out of his pocket, unpinned the grenades and dropped them on the floor only to cause a series of explosions. The room went dark as it was filled with smoke. Those present in the meeting could be heard screaming.

The man executing this grenade attack is identified as Serhii Batryn. He is a council member who belongs to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party

The police confirmed that 26 people were injured in this incident. 6 out of the injured are very critical. All of them are being treated in a hospital. Serhii Batryn has also suffered serious injuries. Efforts are on to save his life so that the motive behind the attack can be ascertained.

Notably, Ukraine is engaged in a war with Russia on its eastern front since February 2022.