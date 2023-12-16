Saturday, December 16, 2023
HomeWorldUkraine: Official detonates three hand grenades during meeting of a village council, 26 injured
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Ukraine: Official detonates three hand grenades during meeting of a village council, 26 injured

The incident took place at the headquarters of the village council of Keretsky in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region.

Gopal Tiwari
attack with hand grenades in a village council in Ukraine
Attack with hand grenades in a village council in Ukraine. Image Source: Screengrab of the viral video
15

On Friday (15th December) a local deputy of a village council in Ukraine brought hand grenades with him while coming to a meeting of the council. During the meeting, he detonated these grenades leaving at least 26 injured. The incident took place at the headquarters of the village council of Keretsky in Ukraine’s western Zakarpattia region.

According to reports, the grenades were detonated when the council was right in the middle of the meeting and the accused local deputy had just entered the room where the people present in the council were engaged in a discussion. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

As seen in this video, a man dressed in black entered the room. He then casually pulled three hand grenades out of his pocket, unpinned the grenades and dropped them on the floor only to cause a series of explosions. The room went dark as it was filled with smoke. Those present in the meeting could be heard screaming.

The man executing this grenade attack is identified as Serhii Batryn. He is a council member who belongs to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party

The police confirmed that 26 people were injured in this incident. 6 out of the injured are very critical. All of them are being treated in a hospital. Serhii Batryn has also suffered serious injuries. Efforts are on to save his life so that the motive behind the attack can be ascertained.

Notably, Ukraine is engaged in a war with Russia on its eastern front since February 2022.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRussia Ukraine war
Gopal Tiwari
Gopal Tiwari

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com