In the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, Police have booked a mosque’s Maulvi and Mutawalli for playing loudspeakers at volumes higher than the prescribed standard. The accused have been identified as Maulvi Abdullah and Mutwalli Babbu Khan.

The FIR was registered on Sunday (December 3) after a mosque located near the Kotwali police station in Sitapur was blaring Azaan on loudspeakers exceeding the prescribed decibel limit despite repeated warnings from the police. Police earlier had asked Maulvi Abdullah and Mutwalli Babbu Khan to operate the loudspeakers under the prescribed decibel limit while blaring Azaan, however, the duo were reluctant to do so. Subsequently, the police registered a suo motu FIR in the matter.

Police station in-charge Sub-Inspector Ashmit Bharti has filed a complaint in the matter. SI Bharti said that he was patrolling in his station’s jurisdiction area on December 3 when he learnt that a mosque nearby was playing sound on loudspeakers beyond the prescribed decibel limit which was causing inconvenience to the local residents.

Abdullah, son of Deen Mohammad, a resident of Sitapur, has been appointed as the Maulvi in this mosque situated close to the police line, and Babu Khan, son of Sartaj, a resident of the same area, has been appointed as the Mutawalli. According to Sub Inspector Ashmit Bharti, both of them had been instructed numerous times to keep the decibel level of the mic and loudspeaker under appropriate limits. However, the duo did not take directions seriously. The police deemed Abdullah and Babbu Khan’s actions to be a breach of the Uttar Pradesh government’s rules and regulations, as well as Supreme Court orders in this regard.

The accused have been charged under Section 188 of the IPC as well as Section 5/6 of the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rules 2000. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. Taking to X, Sitapur Police informed that the Uttar Pradesh Police Department is conducting a 15-day special campaign to remove illegal loudspeakers put in places of worship. So far, 12 loudspeakers have been removed and the volume of 356 mics has been lowered as part of this initiative in the Sitapur district.

“In the last 15 days, in the action against loud loudspeakers in various police station areas, a total of 12 loudspeakers were removed and the volume of 356 was reduced and legal action was taken by registering a case against 02 persons, “Sitapur Police posted.