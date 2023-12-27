UP: Riyaz among 4 arrested for raping a Dalit woman in Barabanki

On Monday (December 25), a Dalit woman was raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district by the accused identified as Mughal-e-Azam alias Riyaz and his accomplices. The matter pertains to Dewa Police Station precinct and a case has been registered against accused Riyaz and his three unidentified accomplices based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father Radhelal Rawat on Tuesday (December 26).

The complainant is a resident of Sidwaahi village in Dewa police station area in Barabanki. According to the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, victim Shalini Rawat’s father Radhelal Rawat stated that his daughter Shalini had an altercation with the women in her in-laws’ family on December 25 at around 9 p.m., after which she became enraged leaving her house and walked towards the road outside the Sidwaahi village. However, once her anger subsided, she decided to return home. While she was returning home, accused Mughal-e-Azam alias Riyaz, a Dewa resident, and his three accomplices arrived in a white car abducted Shalini and held her captive in a building near the Dewa BSNL Tower. Following that, the accused raped the victim one by one.

Following this, the victim woman managed to call her father on the phone at 1:30 a.m. and inform him about the incident. The victim’s brother then dialled 112 to call the police. However, by the time the police arrived, the perpetrators had fled. The victim’s father filed a complaint with Dewa Police Station on Tuesday. The police filed a case against the four accused based on the complaint under sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Barabanki C.N. Sinha informed that the main accused in the matter Riyaz was arrested. During questioning, the accused revealed the identities of his accomplices, who have been identified as Bhoore, Shabbu, and Ismailuddin.

According to Sinha, the police examined the CCTV footage and also found evidence against the perpetrators. Following that, the other three accused were also apprehended. He also stated that the victim’s medical examination is being conducted adding that further action is being taken in the case.