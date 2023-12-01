A group of bikers ambushed a bus carrying Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Karyakartas (workers) on their way to the Deen Dayal Cow Science Research and Training Center inaugural ceremony in Mathura startling the passengers, reported the Organiser. Stones were thrown at the bus by the assailants first who then proceeded to target the RSS workers both physically and verbally on 27 December.

The situation became more heated and turned into a full-fledged fight after some young men arrived brandishing sticks and rods. Several people are still at large, however, police have managed to arrest six accused after the incident. On the night of the instance, bikers started hurling stones at the bus carrying the members from RSS who were travelling towards Mathura from a nearby post office.

The bikers verbally abused the RSS workers and forced the vehicle to halt when they arrived at the Mandi Committee. Shortly afterwards, a mob was assembled and many of them were holding sticks and rods after which a fight ensued between them and the people inside the four-wheeler. The latter then called the authorities and six of the persons engaged in the altercation were apprehended by the police when they arrived at the area in response to the distress call.

As it turned out, the attack was planned under the false impression that the RSS bus was transporting guests for a wedding celebration. According to Station Officer Sanjay Tomar, an Islamnagar resident who had been assaulted at a wedding in Pakbara earlier that year told his family about the incident. The attackers believed that the perpetrators behind the instance were in the vehicle which was going to Noorpur. They confused the RSS bus for a wedding party bus and commenced the assault, as reported by Organiser.

Sanjay Tomar further revealed that RSS District Head Udayveer Tyagi has lodged a case against the head of Pipila village, along with his brother and nephew and alleged their involvement in the assault. The charges are being filed under different legal sections based on the complaint and efforts are being made to capture the remaining individuals who fled the scene.

Although the specifics are still pending confirmation, the nabbed offenders would be subject to legal actions throughout the ongoing inquiries and initiatives are undertaken to arrest the fugitives.