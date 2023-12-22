Friday, December 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand Cabinet approves decisions taken by the Uniform Civil Code draft committee so far
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand Cabinet approves decisions taken by the Uniform Civil Code draft committee so far

The UCC was promised to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

ANI
9

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved the decisions taken so far by the five-member panel formed to prepare a draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The cabinet approved the decision in a meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

However, the committee has yet to submit its detailed report to the government.

The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who currently heads the Delimitation Commission of India. Other members of the committee include retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, ex-chief secretary and IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

The UCC was promised to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

Article 44 of the Constitution of India says that the State shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India. The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption, and other matters.

The UCC, which had been a hot topic that had polarised opinions over the last 4 years, hit the forefront yet again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of uniform legislation in an address in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

PM Modi said the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code was in keeping with the founding principles and ideals of the Constitution. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Favouritism, allowing harassment of women at the workplace, exploitation: How Left ecosystem shielded author of the book on Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Dayashankar Mishra, an author who wrote a book on Rahul Gandhi, has been accused of favouritism, sexual abuse, and exploitation.
Variety

No missile tests, no fishing, ‘Arribada’ is happening: Read how Odisha prepares to welcome lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles coming from faraway oceans

Siddhi Somani -
Human activity has shifted the odds against the survival of these ancient mariners during the past 200 years. Sea turtles are killed for their meat, eggs, skin, and shells; they are also overfished and subject to poaching. The DRDO has decided to nominate a nodal officer for better coordination with the forest department for the safety of the Olive Ridleys.

After Sakshi Malik quits wrestling in ‘protest’ against WFI election result, Bajrang Punia vows to return his Padma Shri award

Congress’ Mohabbat ki Dukaan exposed: Pro-Kannada groups heckle Marwari shop-owners in Bengaluru

On Gita Jayanti, know the divine glory of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita that teaches the way to live life

Reuters finds ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ in Ayodhya as city prepares to hold grand consecration event

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com