Monday, December 25, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: 4 women and 2 children die due to negligence of Tasavvar Hasan and Ghiyasuddin in Mau, fake news peddlers blame ‘DJ in wedding’

According to the FIR, Tasavvar and Ghiyasuddin's negligence was to blame for the deaths in the accident. The two accused named in the FIR have been charged under sections 304 and 268 of the IPC.

OpIndia Staff
4 women, 2 children die due to negligence of Tasawwar Hasan in Mau, Uttar Pradesh; Islamists exposed for blame 'DJ in Hindu wedding'
Image- X/ @Gobhiji3
12

A video purporting to be from Uttar Pradesh has been going viral on social media since Monday (18th December). Some women are seen lying injured on the ground in this video, and some others can be seen screaming all around.

Several leftist and Islamist handles shared the video with the claim that a wall collapsed and an accident occurred at a wedding in UP due to the DJ’s excessive volume.

Shahwaz Anjum, who describes himself as a journalist and social activist, shared this 27-second video and wrote, “Due to the loud sound of the DJ at the wedding, the wall collapsed and this accident happened.” In the video shared by Anjum, some women are seen injured while many others can be heard screaming. It is also said that some people have lost their lives in the incident.

One of the users who identifies himself as Vikram, who regularly posts anti-Hindu content, has also shared the video. “Wall collapsed due to high volume DJ playing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh. Many people were hurt. DJ should be prohibited throughout the country. This is extremely risky,” he wrote. 

Vandana Sonkar, a supporter of ‘Bhim Army’ leader Chandrashekhar ‘Raavan,’ also shared the video. “DJ was being played at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh, which caused the decibel to be too high and the wall to collapse. Women were severely injured as a result of this,” she wrote. 

The same was shared by one Riyaz Khan. “The video is from Uttar Pradesh. DJ was played at the wedding and due to high decibels the wall collapsed. Many women have suffered serious injuries due to this. DJ at weddings, DJ in Jagrata, these people play DJs everywhere. Because of these people, heart disease patients die or suffer,” he said. (The tweet has now been deleted).

Tasavvar Hasan and Ghiyasuddin are responsible for the deaths of women and children

OpIndia investigated the matter to learn that this incident happened in the Ghosi police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on 8th December 2023 when some of the women of Ghosi were walking through the street singing auspicious songs to perform Balendu Gupta’s Haldi ceremony. Tasavvar Hasan’s house then is said to have collapsed on the women as they passed by the street. In this tragic accident, four women and two children were killed, and approximately twenty others were left injured.

The deceased women have been identified as Chanda Devi, Poonam Sharma, Madhav, Pooja, Meera, and Sushila Devi. The police complaint in this case was lodged by Rakesh Kumar Pandey, clerk of Ghosi Nagar Panchayat. In the complaint, he said that Ghiyasuddin had kept gravel near the dilapidated wall of Tasavvar Hasan. Due to the obstruction of the road, Ghiyasuddin and Tasavwar were repeatedly asked to remove the same but they showed negligence.

Tasavvar also ignored repeated orders from local authorities to build the dilapidated wall. According to the FIR, Tasavvar and Ghiyasuddin’s negligence was to blame for the deaths in the accident.

The two accused named in the FIR have been charged under sections 304 and 268 of the IPC. Both of the accused have been arrested and imprisoned. Meanwhile, Ghiyasuddin and Tasavvar Hasan’s bail application has been denied by Sessions Judge Rameshwar, according to the latest news. OpIndia has obtained a copy of the FIR.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

