Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday (29th January), calling it “political tourism”. The Acharya stated that the Congress is “travelling” as other parties prepare for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Bihar on Monday (29th January) via Kishanganj, a district with a large Muslim population and a party stronghold. Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar travel comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry when former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejoined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Congress is not preparing itself for the 2024 elections but “2029 Lok Sabha elections”.

“Congress party has some very great and intelligent leaders. While on one hand, all political parties are gearing up for the 2024 elections, on the other hand, the whole Congress party is doing political tourism, they are travelling. Actually, we will figure out how to win the 2024 elections after 2024. It seems we are preparing ourselves for the 2029 elections. Had we been preparing for 2024, this would not have happened.” Acharya Krishnam said.

Rahul Gandhi will have a public gathering in Kishanganj on Tuesday (30th January), followed by a large demonstration in the neighbouring district of Purnea and another in Katihar the next day, according to Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan.

He would leave for West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district and return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand, according to state Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

According to state Congress leaders, the party’s Bihar coalition partners, including RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, have also been invited to the rally in Purnea.

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president with whom the Congress had shared power until he abruptly resigned, was also issued an invitation, which the senior leader accepted.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated on Saturday that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had lost credibility. “Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility. He and his decisions are responsible for this. Because of the deeds of Janata Dal (United) and its leaders, the INDIA bloc which was a new hope for the opposition, seems to be in danger. Congress should consider contesting the elections alone,” he said.

Krishnam has been criticizing Congress for its anti-Hindu views. In December, when Congress lost elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the leader noted that the numbers were a result of Hinduism’s opposition and the anti-Hindu mindset of the party.

Also, recently, when the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony happened in Ayodhya, Krishnam praised PM Modi and said that the Ram Mandir wouldn’t have been possible without his leadership. He also called Congress’ decision to not attend the event as unfortunate.