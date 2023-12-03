While the initial trends of election results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have brought great joy to the Bharatiya Janata Party camp, the Congress has suffered a huge blow. According to the indicators, the BJP is set to form government in the three states whereas the Congress is defeating the ruling BRS in Telangana.

Now, the dismal performance of Congress has led voices from within the party to vent their displeasure and raise questions. The prominent Congress leader and political advisor to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Acharya Pramod Krishnam has noted that the numbers are a result of Hinduism’s opposition and the anti-Hindu mindset of the party.

The leader stated that it is premature to decide whether or not Congress has been eradicated in response to a query during an interview with News-18. However, he added, “It is dark where the train has left, though. This is the outcome of an attempt to move the Congress party which formerly adhered to Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings to the of Karl Marx. Politics in India cannot exist by opposing Sanatan Dharma. Congress supports those announcing their intention to demolish it. It won’t be referred to as a party that emulates Mahatma Gandhi. He was a genuine secularist.”

He also conveyed the same sentiment in a tweet where he wrote, “We lost because of the curse of Sanatan,” because Congress disrespected the religion.

सनातन का “श्राप”

ले डूबा. — Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) December 3, 2023

The spiritual guru was reminded that Congress had elevated him to the position of star campaigner in 2018 after which it secured victory in all three states, but it didn’t do the same this time. “Congress made a Hindu religious leader its campaign for the first time then. There must have been some compulsion of the Congress strategists that I was not given the responsibility in these elections. Some Congressmen would rather not have Lord Ram mentioned. They want no discussion of Sanatan. He who abuses Hinduism is made the biggest leader in the party,” he complained.

Rahul Gandhi put up a lot of effort, according to the Congress leader, but people didn’t bestow their blessings on him. “Rahul Gandhi did what he could. He walked thousands of kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He should not be held responsible. Man can work hard, however, it is in God’s hands to grant him the reward for his labour. People are God in democracy. It is not right to blame people if they do not accept our prayers or Rahul Gandhi’s service.”

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the election outcome and mentioned, “We have hope. However, every week I said that do not oppose Sanatan. I told them to fight the BJP and not Lord Ram. I also pointed out that the Prime Minister belongs to India, not just to the BJP. Don’t insult him. Respect the prime minister. No matter who the PM is, people won’t stand for their humiliation. There are some leaders in the Congress who resent Hindutva and promote caste politics to undermine it.”

Tehseen Poonawalla, another important Congress supporter who is regularly seen supporting the party in news debates attributed the poll results to Congress’ anti-Hindu stance and for pushing the issue of the Other Backward Class. He brought up the “injustice done to Sachin Pilot” and stated that it led to the party’s loss in Rajasthan.

In #RajasthanElection2023 the injustice done to #SachinPilot ji has cost the Congress… — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 3, 2023

BJP has succeeded in seizing power in Chahhataigrh and Rajasthan from Congress and will continue to govern in Madhya Pradesh for the next five years. Interestingly, the former is in power in the central Indian state for over fifteen years. Congress has overthrown K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi to grab the political mandate in Telangana.