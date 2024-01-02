The atmosphere in India is filled with the chants of Ram Naam. Celebrations are galore across the country. Every art on Shri Ram ever imagined has been brought to life. The 22nd January Ram Lalla consecration and Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya is going to be a timeless affair, larger than life.

With just days to go for the much-awaited ceremony, Sony Entertainment has released a new Ramayan series titled “Shrimad Ramayan” on 1st January.

The show will air every Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM. The serial is based on the historic Hindu story of Ramayana.

The role of Shri Ram is being played by Sujay Reu and the role of Sita Mata is being played by actress Prachi Bansal. Hanuman Ji’s role is being played by Nirbhay Wadhwa and Lakshman by Basant Bhatt.

Bollywood actor Nikitin Dheer is playing Ravan. Dheer has also played a role in the movie Chennai Express.

The serial has been created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. “Shrimad Ramayan” series is replacing the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 which aired its final episodeon 29th December 2023.

The cast had embarked on a pilgrimade to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Shri Ram, before the show was telecast. The team visited Ram Janmabhoomi site, Kanak Bhavan and Hanuman Garhi.

Speaking about the visit, Tewary said, “Our visit to Ayodhya brings a tangible depth to our series, infusing it with the historical resonance of this revered city, thereby enhancing the narrative of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’.”

The entertainment industry, which is largely distant from the Indian and Hindu culture and roots as far as its art is concerned, has brought about significant changes in its content.

There has been a sudden rise of such content in the industry which caters to the Hindu religious sentiments. This shows that the industry has guaged the mood of the nation and is perhaps acknowledging importance the Hindu sentiments too.