An Air India passenger, who recently took a flight from Delhi to Toronto with her husband and two kids, slammed the airlines for their dysfunctional services despite charging hefty prices for flight tickets. Notably, Shreyti Garg, an Instagram content creator, recently shared a post expressing dissatisfaction with the Airline’s services which is going viral on social media. So far, her post has garnered over 3 million plays on Instagram with several users also chipping in to share their unpleasant encounters on flights.

In her post, Shreyti stated that virtually everything on their three seats was “non-functional”, their seats were broken and the in-flight entertainment system was faulty. Additionally, the overhead lights failed to work, forcing her to use her phone’s torchlight to assist her toddler, she added.

She also claimed that there was a safety hazard on the flight as well. According to her, a broken seat handle exposed wires that could have potentially harmed her toddler, however, she noted that she failed to take pictures of the broken seat handles.

The captions on her post read, “This is the (referring to faulty, dysfunctional) service we got after paying 4.5 Lakh INR to @airindia. We were on Air India Flight from Delhi to Toronto travelling with our 2 kids (2.5 yo and 7mo)… We three were seated together and unfortunately, almost everything was nonfunctional. From broken seats to NO entertainment system.”

She said that despite raising the complaint with flight staff, no corrective actions were taken by the staff. She added, “..I literally had to protect my toddler from getting hurt as all the wires were coming out of the system. And even after complaining to the crew/ staff multiple times, there was NO action taken. It seems they rebooted the system but still, everything was not working. We were left helpless with 2 kids and had to manage everything on our own.”

Criticising the airline for costly tickets and dysfunctional services, she further stated, “@airindia firstly the pricing of tickets is already too high and on top of it, instead of making the journey smooth for the passengers you made it inconvenient for the parents travelling with the kids especially.”

Several users pointed out that they too faced the same problems on their flight journey on this route. One user wrote, “This was the same case with me in Toronto Delhi sector none of screen was working, earlier I thought its a temporary issue but now I am sure it’s permanent.”

Another user commented, “Absolutely agree. Had the same experience on our Air India flight back to Toronto.”

However, some users criticised Shreyti Garg claiming that those are some added benefits on the flight. A user wrote, “You paid for travel, not entertainment. Entertainment is an extra perk you get. Many people get confused with this kind of stuff. Probably because of lack of knowledge.”

While another user sarcastically commented, “Imagine thinking that it is the airline’s responsibility to entertain and look after your children on a flight. I wonder how parents ever travelled with children before onboard screens were installed.”