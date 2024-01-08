Monday, January 8, 2024
‘Vested groups distort speech to disrupt communal harmony’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma busts misleading ‘Brut’ video, vows legal action

The distorted video, which carried the watermark of ‘Brut’, cunningly edited out context and insinuated that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was calling for the annihilation of Islam and Christiniaty. In reality, the Assam CM was exposing Congress’ duplicity over Stalin’s comments on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday posted a tweet busting the fake assertions attributed to him in a ‘Brut India’ video. The Assam CM also hinted legal action for posting distorted video designed to disrupt communal harmony, adding that the “long arms of law will catch up with them.”

“See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading disinformation and communal disharmony,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted along with the two videos, one fake, and the other original.

In the distorted video, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks on Congress’ stance on Udhaynidhi Stalin’s “Sanatana Dharma must be eradicated” comment have been cunningly edited to insinuate that the Assam CM is calling for the annihilation of Islam and Christianity.

However, in reality, Sarma was questioning the duplicity of the Congress party, an alliance partner of Stalin’s DMK.

“Stalin’s aim to eradicate Sanatana Dharma is not his goal alone. The Congress party also shares the same objective as they defended his remark as “Freedom of Speech.” I want to ask the Congress party if I call to eradicate Islam or Christianity tomorrow, will the Congress party defended it as my freedom of speech.”

But Sarma’s video was maliciously edited to remove context and imply that the Assam CM had vowed to eradicate Islam and Christianity.

DMK leader Udhaynidhi Stalin had stirred a massive political row last year with his “Sanatana Dharma must be eradicated” remark. While the comment saw sharp disapproval from the BJP, several DMK leaders and their allies stood in Stalin’s defence and backed his comments on the Santana Dharma.

