Attacks on Hindus for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 18 processions across the country targeted by Islamists

On 22nd January, the country witnessed the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony with much pomp and fervour in Ayodhya Ram Mandir conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogiadityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

While Islamists had already been crying foul, the celebrations in certain parts of the country were subjected to violent attacks by Jihadis a day before the ceremony and after too. Here is a list of the attacks unleashed by the Islamists on Hindu processions.

21st January: Hindu procession attacked in Mumbai’s Mira Road, women too not spared by Islamist mob

Amidst the celebrations of Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha in Ayodhya, Hindus carrying out a procession were attacked by an Islamist mob at Mira Road in Mumbai.

While the members of the Hindu community were taking out a procession via Mira Road with flags of Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwan Hanuman on their vehicles and chanting, “Jai Shri Ram”, an Islamist mob of about 50-60 people attacked the procession.

The Islamists attacked the Hindus with sticks and rods, attacked the members of the Hindu community, damaged the vehicles and desecrated the religious flags.

Religious slogans like “Allah-hu-Akbar” were raised and in a most despicable act, the mob also puked on Hindu flags. Iron rods and sticks were used on women too.

22nd January: Hindus attacked in Nanded for celebrating Pran Pratishtha

Reports of Islamists attacking Hindu devotees came in from Nanded district of Maharashtra. Hindus in the Chikhli village of Nanded were abused and threatened by Islamists for celebrating the event of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha at the local temple.

The Police took cognizance of the incident and booked two individuals identified as Aslam Khan and Gaffar Khan under sections 294 (humiliation), 504 (punishment for insulting someone intentionally to provoke them), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

In the complaint, the complainant mentioned that the accused persons threatened the Hindus to death for celebrating the Ram Navami Pran Pratishtha ceremony and also abused the Hindu faith

22nd January: Hindu bike rally attacked in Panvel

A bike rally was organised in Navi Mumbai’s Panvel to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha when fanatical Muslims attacked it. As per reports, the mob attacked from the back seriously injuring three Hindus. Vehicles were vandalised and one person was stabbed in the back and one in the head.

22nd January: Group of Hindu boys attacked in Nagpur

Some Hindu boys who were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while passing through the Mominpura area in Nagpur were attacked with slippers. The boys were reportedly walking to the Hanuman mandir in Chhoti Khadan.

When the boys stopped to ask about who threw the slippers, a mob of over 30 Islamists gathered and brutally beat up a 14-year-old Hindu boy.

22nd January: Clashes in Sambhaji Nagar

Similar scenes emerged from Padegaon area in Sambhaji Nagar where sticks and stones were hurled between the two groups. 64 people have been arrested.

21st January: Shobha Yatra attacked in Mehsana, Gujarat

Gujarat Police officials said that they fired teargas shells at a crowd after it pelted stones at Shobha Yatra of Lord Ram in Mehsana district. Police also detained 15 people in a combing operation.

The incident occurred in Kheralu town. When the procession was passing through the Hatadiya area in Belim Vas of Kheralu, stones were pelted at the procession.

In one of the videos that has surfaced, some women and youths are seen throwing stones from the roof of a nearby building.

Soon the women leave and some other young men arrive with blunt objects in their hands. They are also seen throwing stones at the Yatra. Inspector General of Police Virendra Singh Yadav said that three shells had to be fired to control the situation.

22nd January: Hindu procession attacked in Bhoj, Vadodara

Hindus carrying a procession of Shri Ram were attacked by a Muslim mob in Bhoj in Vadodara. A Muslim mob in Bhoj collectively attacked the procession to kill Hindus.

In the FIR lodged at Vadu police station on January 22, a policeman himself became the complainant.

According to the FIR, a group of Muslims came together from the street in front of the Nagina Mosque in Bhoj with stones in their hands and they said ‘Today we have to reduce the number of Hindus by two or four, so they will not do such a thing again’. ‘Kill as many Hindus as you can’; ‘Don’t leave these people alive today’, they shouted as they marched towards the Shobha Yatra to carry out the attack.

22nd January: Shobha Yatra attacked in Kushinagar

Bhagwan Ram’s procession was organised in Kushinagar when an altercation reportedly occurred between two communities.

Stones were pelted during the altercation damaging motorcycles and leading to injuries to several people. But the police has refuted the claims.

22nd January: Islamists block Hindu procession in Azamgarh

A similar case of altercation ensued in the Jehanabad police station area in Azamgarh district when a group of Islamists gathered in large numbers on the streets blocking the procession and shutting the accompanying DJ.

The police reportedly noticed the Islamist mob armed with batons

22nd January: Shobha Yatra attacked in Bihar’s Darbhanga

Hindus were attacked with stones by Jihadis in Bhapura village of Darbhanga, Bihar. Several people were left injured and the procession sustained damages. The incident occurred in Singhwara police station area.

Vehicles, including the DJ music, were attacked. Panic gripped the area and devotees began to scatter to defend themselves.

22nd January: Stone pelting in Muzaffarpur, Bihar

A heated dispute led to intense stone-pelting between Hindus and Muslims in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

According to reports, the Islamists not only engaged in stone-pelting at the participating youth but also targeted several houses. Additionally, there were reports of attacks with swords.

22nd January: Muslim woman chants Allah-hu-Akbar at the place where prasad for Pran Pratishtha was being made in Shimoga

A Muslim woman travelling on a two-wheeler along with her child stopped to take photos of the place where prasad was being made at SN circle in Shimoga.

An argument broke out between the woman and the Hindu group. The Hindu groups chanted Jai Shri Ram while the woman countered with “Allah-hu-Akbar”.

23rd January: Clashes erupt in Belagavi, stones pelted

Tension gripped the Bazaar police station area in Belagavi in Karnataka after stones were pelted on a Hindu rally organised to celebrate Pran Pratishtha.

22nd January: Fatal attack on RSS worker Rohit Mahato

Several cases of altercations were reported in Giridih. One such event involved the fatal attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Rohit Mahato of Birni near Azad Nagar due to which he was gravely injured.

22nd January: Stone pelting on Hindu procession in Chunjka

Intense stone-pelting took place in the vicinity of Chunjka in the Mufassil police station area. It was reported that a procession was leaving from Purnanagar Ram temple and headed for the Chunjka Bajrang Bali temple.

Multiple individuals were hurt when people from other community began throwing stones from the roofs of their homes when the devotees reached close to their destination. Numerous police personnel who arrived at the scene also sustained injuries.

22nd January: Tensions in Lohardaga’s Kairo

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations were hampered in the Lohardaga region of Jharkhand. The people were celebrating the inauguration of Ram Mandir on the night of 22nd January in Hanhat village of the Kairo police station area.

People from both sides faced each other as the religious songs were being played in the temple and the throng ringed the building with sticks.

21st January: Riots at two places including in Tundi in Dhanbad

After tensions erupted on 21st January at the Tundi police station area of Dhanbad, individuals from the opposing side emerged from their homes during an evening religious parade in Chhatabad the next day after which arguments and fights ensued between the two sides.

Simultaneously, a clash between two communities over the hoisting of a religious flag in Kadiya on 21st January resulted in many casualties. Each side submitted a written complaint to the authorities in connection to the incident.

22nd January: Scuffle erupts between ABVP members and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) of Jadavpur University in West Bengal

A heated confrontation erupted in Jadavpur University in Kolkata on 22nd January when Pran Pratishtha was being telecast live on campus.

Members of the Students’ Federation of India arrived at the scene of screening and clashed with ABVP members, who were reportedly conducting the screening sans permission.