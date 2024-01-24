The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event at Ayodhya on January 22nd brought tears of pleasure and pride to every Hindu’s eyes as the community welcomed Lord Ram back home after about 500 years. However, the huge ceremony in Ayodhya enraged Islamists, who raced to attack Hindus who were celebrating their God’s return after 5 centuries.

Reports of Islamists attacking Hindu devotees came in from Gujarat’s Mehsana, Vadodara, Maharashtra’s Solapur district, and Mumbai’s Mira Road sector. A similar incident was reported from Nanded district of Maharashtra. Hindus in the Chikhli village of Nanded were abused and threatened by Islamists for celebrating the event of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha at the local temple.

The Police took cognizance of the incident and booked two individuals identified as Aslam Khan and Gaffar Khan under sections 294 (humiliation), 504 (punishment for insulting someone intentionally to provoke them), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

OpIndia exclusively obtained the FIR copy of the incident to learn that the police action had taken place based on the complaint filed by a resident named Bhasker Bhagat. In the complaint, Bhagat mentioned that the accused persons threatened the Hindus to death for celebrating the Ram Navami Pran Pratishtha ceremony and also abused the Hindu faith.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

“You Hindus are very less in number here. What will you do? You all are doing too much. We will kill you, cut you in half. We’ll also not spare your women, they’ll be abducted. You’ll regret it later. Do not mess with us,” the accused persons said while threatening the Hindus in Chikhli village as per the FIR.

The incident is said to have happened on the 22nd of January evening when the Hindus gathered in the local Hanuman temple to celebrate the arrival of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The Hindus were singing praises of Lord Rama and were also bursting crackers during the celebration.

The accused persons barged into the local temple where the Hindus had gathered and stopped them from continuing with the celebrations. The Hindus were abused and threatened with death by the accused persons.

Sources confirmed to OpIndia that the village in Nanded where the incident is said to have happened houses mostly Muslim population. OpIndia contacted the police for updates on the case but the calls remained unestablished. The report will be updated once the updates are obtained. Further investigation into the case is underway.