Wednesday, January 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsLove Jihad in Bareilly: Shehzad pretends to be Hindu to entrap a minor girl,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Love Jihad in Bareilly: Shehzad pretends to be Hindu to entrap a minor girl, kidnaps and rapes her for 10 days before selling her for Rs 10,000

According to reports, the girl's brother notified the police about her disappearance but they responded carelessly at the beginning of the investigation and didn't even open a case

OpIndia Staff
Representational image from OnManorama
Representational image via OnManorama
8

An instance of love jihad has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly where one Shehzad Baig pretended to be Hindu and befriended a minor girl. Afterwards, he deceived her into a romantic relationship with him and kidnapped her on 21st December. She was then held captive and sexually assaulted repeatedly for ten days. Furthermore, he sold her to his friend for a mere Rs 10 thousand. The victim was rescued by the authorities on 31st December and a perpetrator named Anish has been arrested. However, police are searching for other main accused.

The incident reportedly transpired in the area of the Bithri Chainpur police station. The family members of the girl charged the cops with negligence in the occurrence while the police registered a case and are looking for the offenders. They assured that the others would be found soon. They are persistently conducting raids on suspected locations. Meanwhile, Circle Officer (CO)-3 Anita Chauhan informed that the adolescent’s family had reported her missing at the same time. She was saved and one of the offenders was taken into custody. A probe into the matter is underway.

According to reports, the girl’s brother notified the police about her disappearance but they responded carelessly at the beginning of the investigation and didn’t even open a case. He later sought help from Hindu organisations such as Karni Sena who put pressure on the cops after which the female was found and handed over to her family.

He revealed a group of people abducted his sister after tricking her on the fateful day. “Later, we filed a formal complaint against the unidentified individuals, but the police did not follow through. We were then promised action when we later demonstrated in front of the Chainpur police station. Manoj, the police station in charge attempted to stifle the case by extorting money from the accused.”

Hindu groups, in the meantime, have voiced their discontent with the attitude of the cops and called for discipline against the relevant personnel. They have also warned of laying siege to the police station if no measures are executed. Her father submitted a First Information Report (FIR) based on the information provided by the police who claimed that they didn’t begin the inquiry until the case was officially filed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Satyameva Jayate’: Gautam Adani posts after SC refuses to order SIT probe on allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg

OpIndia Staff -
"The Honourable Supreme Court's judgment shows it. Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue. Jai Hind," Adani tweeted.
News Reports

‘SEBI is capable of looking into allegations against Adani, no need for SIT’: SC says OCCRP report, Hindenburg’s claims cannot be held as truth

OpIndia Staff -
The court stated in its ruling that the Supreme Court's jurisdiction to enter the regulatory framework of SEBI is restricted. "SEBI has concluded investigations in 20 of 22 cases. The investigation into the remaining two cases will be completed within three months," the order stated. 

Truckers call off strike after govt assurance that BNS provisions in hit and run cases will be ‘discussed first’: Details

Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri killed in drone strike in Lebanon

Statue of Unity got a whopping 50 lakh visitors in 2023: How the monument defied propagandists who predicted doom a few years ago

‘Mahua Moitra misusing power, conspiring with WB police to spy on me like she did on her ex-boyfriend’: Full details of Jai Dehadrai’s complaint...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com