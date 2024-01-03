An instance of love jihad has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly where one Shehzad Baig pretended to be Hindu and befriended a minor girl. Afterwards, he deceived her into a romantic relationship with him and kidnapped her on 21st December. She was then held captive and sexually assaulted repeatedly for ten days. Furthermore, he sold her to his friend for a mere Rs 10 thousand. The victim was rescued by the authorities on 31st December and a perpetrator named Anish has been arrested. However, police are searching for other main accused.

The incident reportedly transpired in the area of the Bithri Chainpur police station. The family members of the girl charged the cops with negligence in the occurrence while the police registered a case and are looking for the offenders. They assured that the others would be found soon. They are persistently conducting raids on suspected locations. Meanwhile, Circle Officer (CO)-3 Anita Chauhan informed that the adolescent’s family had reported her missing at the same time. She was saved and one of the offenders was taken into custody. A probe into the matter is underway.

According to reports, the girl’s brother notified the police about her disappearance but they responded carelessly at the beginning of the investigation and didn’t even open a case. He later sought help from Hindu organisations such as Karni Sena who put pressure on the cops after which the female was found and handed over to her family.

He revealed a group of people abducted his sister after tricking her on the fateful day. “Later, we filed a formal complaint against the unidentified individuals, but the police did not follow through. We were then promised action when we later demonstrated in front of the Chainpur police station. Manoj, the police station in charge attempted to stifle the case by extorting money from the accused.”

Hindu groups, in the meantime, have voiced their discontent with the attitude of the cops and called for discipline against the relevant personnel. They have also warned of laying siege to the police station if no measures are executed. Her father submitted a First Information Report (FIR) based on the information provided by the police who claimed that they didn’t begin the inquiry until the case was officially filed.