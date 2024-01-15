On Sunday (15th January), the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 3 persons in Bareilly for their involvement in an incident of cow slaughter. According to the reports, among the arrested was a local leader of the ‘Karni Sena’. The incident came to light after the accused were discovered alongside a river attempting to slaughter a cow.

The accused persons have been identified as Rahul Singh, believed to be the district ‘president’ of the Bareilly chapter of the Karni Sena, Mohammad Saeed Khan, Devendra Kumar, and Akram. As per the police, one more accused identified as Chand along with Rahul Singh was also involved in the conspiracy.

UP : जिला बरेली पुलिस ने गोकशी करने जा रहे करणी सेना के गोरक्षा महानगर अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र कुमार सहित सईद खां, अकरम को गिरफ्तार किया है। करणी सेना महानगर अध्यक्ष राहुल सिंह वांटेड है।



दरअसल, उस्मान नामक किसान ने ढाई करोड़ रुपए की जमीन बेची थी। इस जमीन पर राहुल–देवेंद्र गैंग की नजर… pic.twitter.com/rO5jrPKM5Z — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 14, 2024

The Police commented on the incident and said that the accused persons were caught red-handed while they were trying to slaughter a cow alongside a River in the district. Singh, the district president of Karni Sena, was named as the key conspirator by the arrested accused. He is currently absconding.

“The Police had obtained information regarding the slaughter. The Police immediately reached the spot and caught the accused red-handed. The accused persons Akram, Saeed and Devendra were arrested along with weapons and remains of a cow’s carcass. upn interrogation they admitted that they had planned to use the carcass to blackmail a local person who has recently earned a lot of money. 3 are arrested, 2 more persons named Rahul Singh and Chand are wanted in this case,” one of the police officers said.

The arrested individual Mohammad Saeed Khan is a journalist and Devendra Singh is believed to be a senior member associated with the ‘Karni Sena’. Rahul Singh, named as the main conspirator, is the district head of the Karni Sena, as per the details and an image shared by journalist Sachin Gupta from Bhaskar.

“The accused had planned to trap one farmer from the village who had recently earned a lot of money after selling a plot of land. They had planned to slaughter the cow before throwing it into his farm and blackmailing him for a huge amount of money,” the police stated.

As per reports, the accused had tried to fire on the police. The police team responded by retaliatory firing. Weapons and cartridges have also been seized from the accused. One vehicle used for the transport of the cow, and remains of a cow were also seized.

The Police have recovered 1 pistol, a spent cartridge, 315 bore cartridges, one vehicle, and a piece of equipment used for the cow slaughter.

An FIR has been registered against the five people, including Rahul Singh, at the Bhojipura police station on Saturday (13th January) under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra. SP Mishra stated that further inquiry into the case is underway.

As per reports, the Karni Sena has expelled Devendra and Rahul Singh both from the organisation.