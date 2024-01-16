39-year-old Mindful AI Lab CEO Suchana Seth, who killed her four-year-old son in Goa, had visited the state for 5 days, a week before returning there to kill her son, an Indian Express report stated. Seth had smothered her child to death in her hotel room before stuffing his body in a bag.

Suchana Seth had reached Goa on 31st December 2023 and stayed at a five star hotel for five days during the New Year celebrations. Two days later, as part of a “last-minute” plan, Seth went back to Goa and checked into Hotel Sol Banyan Grande on January 6. It was at this hotel that she killed her son.

Seth smothered her son to death at the hotel, packed his body in a bag and attempted to flee back to Bengaluru in a cab on 8th January. She was arrested on the way back at the Aimangala Police Station in Chitradurga police station in Karnataka.

During the routine cleaning after Seth’s departure, the hotel staff noticed blood stains in the room. The hotel management was informed, which promptly informed the Calangute Police at 11 AM. The police reviewed the hotel’s CCTV footage and noted that Seth left without her son.

Sensing something was wrong, Police Inspector Naik took the taxi driver’s number from the hotel staff and called him. When he questioned Suchana about her son, she told the inspector that she left him with a friend at Fatorda. Police checked the address given by Suchana in Fatorda and found it to be fake.

Interestingly, the cab driver Royjohn D’Souza played a key role in Suchana Seth’s arrest. On January 8, the cab driver received a call from the Goa Police and asked if his passenger was alone or a child was with her. The police were talking in Konkani, which the woman didn’t understand. Police told him them that they found bloodstains in her hotel room and they had a suspicion about her. The police then asked him to hand over the phone to Suchana and asked her about her son, and she claimed that she left her son at a friend’s house, and have them an address.

After confirming that Suchana was lying about her son, the officers called the driver again some time later, and ordered him to take the cab to the nearest police station, without telling Suchana. The cab was already in Karnataka at the time. The driver headed to the Aimangala Police Station where Suchana Seth was detained.

The accused allegedly committed the crime to keep her estranged husband from visiting their son as part of his visitation rights. The couple’s divorce is currently underway. According to reports, Seth was upset after a court order allowed her estranged husband, who is from Kerala, to see their son every Sunday. She then allegedly planned to murder her son just a day before the scheduled meeting.