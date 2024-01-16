Tuesday, January 16, 2024
HomeCrimeBengaluru CEO Suchana Seth visited Goa with her son a week before returning to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth visited Goa with her son a week before returning to kill him there

Seth smothered her son to death at the hotel, packed his body in a bag and attempted to flee back to Bengaluru in a cab on 8th January.

OpIndia Staff
Suchana Seth (Image via HindustanTimes)
10

39-year-old Mindful AI Lab CEO Suchana Seth, who killed her four-year-old son in Goa, had visited the state for 5 days, a week before returning there to kill her son, an Indian Express report stated. Seth had smothered her child to death in her hotel room before stuffing his body in a bag.

Suchana Seth had reached Goa on 31st December 2023 and stayed at a five star hotel for five days during the New Year celebrations. Two days later, as part of a “last-minute” plan, Seth went back to Goa and checked into Hotel Sol Banyan Grande on January 6. It was at this hotel that she killed her son.

Seth smothered her son to death at the hotel, packed his body in a bag and attempted to flee back to Bengaluru in a cab on 8th January. She was arrested on the way back at the Aimangala Police Station in Chitradurga police station in Karnataka.

During the routine cleaning after Seth’s departure, the hotel staff noticed blood stains in the room. The hotel management was informed, which promptly informed the Calangute Police at 11 AM. The police reviewed the hotel’s CCTV footage and noted that Seth left without her son.

Sensing something was wrong, Police Inspector Naik took the taxi driver’s number from the hotel staff and called him. When he questioned Suchana about her son, she told the inspector that she left him with a friend at Fatorda. Police checked the address given by Suchana in Fatorda and found it to be fake.

Interestingly, the cab driver Royjohn D’Souza played a key role in Suchana Seth’s arrest. On January 8, the cab driver received a call from the Goa Police and asked if his passenger was alone or a child was with her. The police were talking in Konkani, which the woman didn’t understand. Police told him them that they found bloodstains in her hotel room and they had a suspicion about her. The police then asked him to hand over the phone to Suchana and asked her about her son, and she claimed that she left her son at a friend’s house, and have them an address.

After confirming that Suchana was lying about her son, the officers called the driver again some time later, and ordered him to take the cab to the nearest police station, without telling Suchana. The cab was already in Karnataka at the time. The driver headed to the Aimangala Police Station where Suchana Seth was detained.

The accused allegedly committed the crime to keep her estranged husband from visiting their son as part of his visitation rights. The couple’s divorce is currently underway. According to reports, Seth was upset after a court order allowed her estranged husband, who is from Kerala, to see their son every Sunday. She then allegedly planned to murder her son just a day before the scheduled meeting.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMother murders child
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Ram Mandir is being built 4 km away from Ram Janmabhoomi?’ Opposition spreading misinformation on Ayodhya, know where Ram Lalla will be installed

OpIndia Staff -
Ramlalla was liberated from the tarpaulin and moved to a temporary temple near Manas Bhawan. This information is also publicly available. In such a context, Sanjay Raut's speech demonstrates not just his mental breakdown, but also how the opposition leaders are trying to blatantly mislead the public.
News Reports

World’s largest open-air theatre: Krishna’s childhood comes alive as annual Dhanu Yatra begins in Bargarh, Odisha

Sanghamitra -
This year, 14 different stages have been built all over the city where Kansa Maharaj will showcase his performance and hold his darbars. On the concluding day, Kansa dies at the hands of his nephew Krishna. The festival will conclude on January 25 this year.

‘Congress has lost cultural connect with people’: Milind Deora slams Congress for shunning the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

PM Modi visits Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi: Read why the place holds special significance in Ramayana

SFJ terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues another threat, this time against PM Modi on Republic Day

NITI Aayog says 24.82 crore Indians have been lifted from multidimensional poverty in last 9 years, UP shows best performance

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com