On Wednesday, (31st January), CRPF personnel found a tunnel during a search operation in Dantewada. The tunnel, suspected to be intended as a bunker by Naxals, was found in the aftermath of a major attack on Tuesday (30th January) in Tekalgudem village, situated on the border area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma-Bijapur district, where three CRPF personnel lost their lives in a fight against Naxalites.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Visuals from a tunnel dug by Naxalites to be used as a bunker, in Dantewada.



The surfaced video from Dantewada captures security personnel using a stick to clear away leaves and debris from the ground. Upon entering, they unveil a sturdy and well-constructed bunker. The tunnel was constructed with deliberate gaps allowing natural light. The footage of the bunker showcases an armed security guard patrolling within the structure checking the tunnel.

This is the first time that Naxals have devised a strategy to attack the soldiers by building such a long tunnel. Naxals have dug this tunnel in such a way that more than 50 Naxals can hide in it. It is estimated that the Naxals may have taken about three to four months to prepare the tunnel. Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said, “On Tuesday, Naxals of Bhairamgarh Indravati Area Committee of The District of Bhairongarh had a fierce encounter in Pindkapal Borga Takilor. The jawans had received information that 25 to 30 armed Naxals, including DVCM Mallesh, commander of Platoon No.16 of Bhairamgarh Indravati Area Committee, were present in the area.”

He added, “After this, DRG, Bastar fighters and CRPF 230 young platoon team personnel launched a search operation. During this time, naxals also opened fire on the soldiers with sophisticated weapons. On their way back after the encounter, the soldiers also destroyed three Naxal memorials as well as Naxal hide spots.”

The SP further said, “The jawans also recovered spikes, IEDs and cooker bombs planted in the way. The Naxals wanted to damage the road. The Naxals had built a 130-metre-long tunnel near the monument. Looking at this tunnel, it is estimated that they prepared it a few months ago so that they could easily hide in this tunnel after attacking the soldiers. Looking at the tunnel, it seems that a large number of people have dug it up and prepared it. However, after discovering the tunnel, now we are filling it with soil.”

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including two Cobra commandos, were killed and 15 others injured during an encounter with Naxals on the border of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Sukma districts on Tuesday. According to a senior police official, two belong to the 201st Battalion of Cobra and one belongs to the 150th Battalion of the CRPF. The police also informed that at least six Naxals had also been killed in the encounter.